Paris Saint-Germain in talks to land long-term Man United defensive target Antonio Silva



Manchester United’s first priority is to strengthen at the back after the team conceded a scarcely believable 85 goals in all competitions last season.

The team have already lost Raphael Varane, who has announced his departure, while both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have also been linked with summer exits. So it makes sense for INEOS to prioritise this particular position.

So far, the club is busy with negotiations for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, with the Toffees rejecting the first offer but there are plans to come back with an improved bid.

With Sean Dyche’s side holding firm on their valuation of £70 million, the Red Devils are also mulling over alternatives with Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi rated highly by the club.

CB search getting complicated

The Eagles are also not too eager to move on their best defender and are even planning contract extension talks to ward off interest in the England international.

The likes of Matthijs De Ligt, Goncalo Inacio, Leny Yoro and Jean-Clair Todibo have also been named as possible options should a deal for the English duo not materialise.

One name that was frequently linked with the Old Trafford side for the whole of last season was Benfica ace Antonio Silva, with the 20-time English league champions frequently scouting him during games.

⚡️FLASH ZONE ⚽️ Luis Campos cible António Silva en cas d'échec du dossier Leny Yoro ! 🇵🇹💫 Aucun accord à date, mais le joueur est ouvert à un départ cet été après l'EURO. Jorge Mendes, veut bien placer un défenseur à Paris cet été. pic.twitter.com/xTrDYX52Tw — SPORTS ZONE (@SportsZone__) June 18, 2024

In any case, the Portuguese international’s release clause of €100 million would prove to be a major roadblock for the English giants but it seems Paris Saint-Germain remain undeterred by the prospect of paying such a large fee.

As per Sports Zone, the French side are contemplating making a move for the Benfica ace should their pursuit of another United target, Yoro not pan out.

Silva to PSG?

Super agent Jorge Mendes is keen on taking Silva to Paris with the 20-year-old centre-back also open to leaving Benfica this summer.

“Luis Campos targets António Silva if the Leny Yoro case fails! No agreement to date, but the player is open to a departure this summer after the EUROs.

“Jorge Mendes wants to take the defender to Paris this summer,” the account wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

United might miss out on multiple defensive options if they continue to dilly-dally with Everton over Branthwaite. The club might even need more than one centre-back if they actually move on their Swedish star or their former skipper.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



