Paris Saint-Germain ready to pounce for Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior or Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal

Paris Saint-Germain have a history of splashy signings from La Liga, and Brazilian Vinicius Junior certainly fits that bill. Real Madrid have no intention of Vinicius Junior going anywhere though.

The French champions are on the lookout for star signings after the exit of Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius is one of the names that is being monitored by PSG, as per RMC. Diario AS carried the story, and go on to explain that Vinicius is not for sale, and his happy at the Santiago Bernabeu, but PSG’s interest is merely in case the opportunity to sign him. The situation with Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal is similar – given the chance PSG will move for him if they can.

Real Madrid will not be unduly worried about PSG’s interest, as Vinicius appears delighted with life in Madrid. Barcelona appear to have renegotiated a deal for Lamine Yamal tying him to the club long-term, but their financial issues will always leave a degree of concern for Culers. They could likely solve much of their financial strife in one fell swoop with a deal for the teenager.