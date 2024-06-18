Paris Saint-Germain to offer two players to bring down SL Benfica’s price for Joao Neves

Paris Saint-Germain are willing to offer Carlos Soler and Renato Sanches in an exchange deal to whittle down Benfica’s mammoth asking price for Manchester United target Joao Neves.

The Red Devils look likely to sell Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat and Christian Eriksen this summer, so reinforcement in midfield is a must.

There was interest in Morten Hjulmand but recent reports seem to suggest that United will not pay his release clause and Sporting Lisbon will not negotiate for the midfielder.

It has also been reported that the club is highly interested in 19 year old Joao Neves and that they have already tabled a bid for the superstar, with the player having rejected a new contract offer due to his desire to leave.

However, Benfica are steadfast in their asking price and clubs may have to come up with a more creative way to pay such a massive fee as they demand €120 million for the starlet.

United are not the only team interested in the player and PSG are also keen to whisk him off to Paris.

According to Sport (via A Bola) “PSG want to include Renato Sanches and Carlos Soler in the deal with Benfica to reduce the price of João Neves.”

“The Parisian club could try to offer a fixed amount and several bonuses to get closer to the 100 million euros that the Eagles are asking for, or that, alternatively, it could include players which the club does not count on for next season.”

The outlet states that both players would be keen on a move as Sanches used to play for Benfica when he was younger and Soler would be attracted to playing for a team in the Champions League.

In addition, “the fact that Jorge Mendes is the agent of the three players could facilitate the deal.”

United will likely need to get creative if they want to snap up Neves, as it seems unlikely they could pay so much money up front for the Portugal star who could make his Euro 2024 debut today when Portugal take on Czechia tonight.´

Neves has been praised for his “tenacious pressing” and his ability to dictate possession in the midfield at such a tender age.

It is hard to see what midfielders the club have that could either excite or take down the price of Neves drastically apart from the unsellable Kobbie Mainoo, who the club most likely dream of pairing with the Portuguese sensation.





