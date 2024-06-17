Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique holds ‘positive’ talks with Real Madrid target

Paris Saint-Germain have barely laid down their arms from the battle for Kylian Mbappe, but the two giants are set to go head-to-head for another French star. Lille defender Leny Yoro looks set to leave the club this summer, but there is no certainty on his destination.

Real Madrid are thought to be his priority, and Los Blancos see him as a long-term star for them, but have drawn the line at €40m for the cost of bringing him to the club. Lille are demanding €60m, and Manchester United and Liverpool are seemingly willing to spend big on the 18-year-old, and would also pay more than Los Blancos to the player himself.

PSG are the only side that have actually made a bid for Yoro, which was turned down in January, but RMC (via Sport) say that manager Luis Enrique and Sporting Director Luis Campos have held fruitful talks with Yoro about his role in their project. Real Madrid are still believed to be his priority, but it is not ruled out that he would accept an alternative offer should they reach a deal with Lille.

Yoro is regarded as the finest of his generation at his age, and has all the attributes to become one of the best defenders in world football. Kylian Mbappe reportedly felt Yoro was his most difficult opponent last season, and no doubt the French captain will look to play his part to take him to Spain if necessary.