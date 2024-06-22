Paris Saint-Germain holding out pay until agreement with Kylian Mbappe reached – court on the horizon

Paris Saint-Germain are yet to pay Kylian Mbappe for the months of April, May and June, and with the forward having already signed for Real Madrid, are looking to make one last pay-day out of him themselves. Mbappe is reportedly due an €80m loyalty bonus from PSG, which the French giants seem to think he has agreed to waive.

Mbappe’s lawyers have reportedly sent PSG a first warning over the non-payment of his contract, while PSG claim that they will pay him what he is owed as soon as he puts a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ in writing to forego the €80m bonus. So far Mbappe has neglected to do that, and L’Equipe (via Marca) say that the key issue is whether PSG’s case would hold up in court. Currently Mbappe is due around €100m from the Ligue 1 champions.

Mbappe has reportedly said in the presence of Sporting Director Luis Campos and manager Luis Enrique that he would ‘not go free’, which could result in them being called as witnesses if the case went that far.

The French superstar has shown in the past he has plenty of affection for PSG and his home city, but relations with CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi appear to be fraught. During his farewell video, Mbappe thanked all of his managers and sporting directors by name, but neglected to mention the Qatari businessman.