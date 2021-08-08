Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Soars Following Potential Lionel Messi Signing

BeInCrypto –

The Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) has seen a significant price surge following news that ex-Barcelona player Lionel Messi will be joining the French outfit.

One of the world’s best footballers will be leaving Barcelona Football Club. The recent news was confirmed by both Lionel Messi and the player’s now ex-club.

Messi had spent roughly 21-years with Barcelona, with the club confirming last week that they could not honor a new deal for the Argentina player, due to football regulations surrounding wage budgets. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner is now lined up to sign for one of the richest clubs in the industry. Paris Saint-Germain look set to offer the Argentine a lifeline.

