Paris Saint-Germain enter the race for long-term Manchester United target Joao Neves



Casemiro’s first season as a Manchester United player made supporters start dreaming again and there was genuine hope that his second campaign could be something special.

Then manager Erik ten Hag decided to implement a flawed high-transition style and the Brazilian looked a fish out of water and all those dreams fizzled out real quick.

Injuries also did not help but it is clear that age has caught up with him and after the FA Cup final showdown with the Dutchman, the former Real Madrid superstar looks to be on his way with Saudi Arabian clubs desperate for his signature.

INEOS would be more than happy to get rid of his humongous wages but will need to find the perfect partner for academy sensation Kobbie Mainoo.

Neves race

Benfica’s prodigious talent Joao Neves has been touted as a top target with The Peoples Person even recently relaying that the club had submitted their first bid of €60 million which the Portuguese giants promptly rejected.

They value their talisman at a minimum €100 million while he has a release clause of €120 million in his contract. Not many teams are likely to trigger that.

There are talks of a second bid from the Red Devils but so far, Benfica seem to be adamant that they will not sell for anything less than eight figures.

🚨 🇵🇹 João Neves : priorité de Luis Enrique au milieu mais dossier très compliqué pour le #PSG 🔹Les deux parties ont échangé récemment.

➡️Le problème majeur reste le prix demandé par Benfica : plus de 100M€ pic.twitter.com/Vs85qS8KnO — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) June 13, 2024

The midfield maestro is garnering plenty of interest from all across Europe with Paris Saint-Germain the latest team to join the fray.

PSG now enter the fray

PSG boss Luis Enrique is a big fan and he has asked his club to try and secure a deal for the 19-year-old prodigy.

The Ligue 1 giants have been in touch with their Portuguese counterparts regarding a summer move but it looks complicated as they are in no position to pay Benfica’s asking price.

“João Neves: priority for Luis Enrique in the middle but very complicated file for PSG,” RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“The two parties have exchanged recently. The major problem remains the price asked by Benfica: more than €100M,” he added.

This saga is far from over and with Benfica in need of money to balance their books, something has to give this window.

