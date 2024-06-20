Paris Saint-Germain enter race for Liverpool-linked defender

Paris Saint-Germain have joined the list of Premier League clubs interested in signing Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida.

Geertruida is expected to leave Feyenoord this summer after entering the final 12 months of his deal in Rotterdam with a number of top clubs across Europe tracking the versatile defender.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with signing the 23-year-old following the appointment of former Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot at Anfield.

The defender, who features predominantly at right-back but can also operate in a central role, won the Eredivisie title under Slot during the 2022-23 campaign and the KNVB Cup last season. He was spotted in attendance during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with West Ham in the Premier League in April.

Geertruida has won nine caps for the Netherlands and is currently with the Oranje squad at Euro 2024. Last season, he produced the best campaign of his career with eight goals and five assists in 34 appearances in the Dutch top-flight, offering excellent output from full-back.

According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG are interested in a deal that could cost in the region of €30m (£25.3m). There has also been interest from other Premier League clubs in Geertruida, with Manchester United and Chelsea considering approaches.

