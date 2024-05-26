Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 season review: Déjà vu but au revoir Mbappé

It was a case of déjà vu in almost every sense for Paris Saint-Germain as they dominated domestically but failed to conquer Europe for the umpteenth time.

The one difference, though, was the yearly Kylian Mbappé transfer saga ended with their main man saying au revoir this time.

Competition breakdown

Ligue 1 - Winners

As has become the norm since their 2011 Qatari takeover, PSG cantered home to seal their 10th title in 12 seasons, with three games to spare.

The Parisians did have a sluggish start in Ligue 1 though, which saw them win just two of their first five games. The arrival of Luis Enrique, the huge turnover of players and more Mbappé drama no doubt played a part.

Normal business soon resumed with a run of nine wins and one draw from 10 games prior to Christmas leaving them five points clear at the winter break.

As challengers Nice fell away in the new year, it was already over by spring as their near-monopoly on the French top flight continued.

Champions League - Semi-finals

It was the same old story in many ways for PSG in Europe as their wait for glory extended.

Placed in the proverbial "Group of Death" alongside Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle United and Milan, they squeezed through in second place on goal difference. A controversial last-gasp draw with Eddie Howe's side proved pivotal.

With Enrique, a winner in 2015 with Barcelona, at the helm, PSG cruised past Real Sociedad in the last 16 before beating their boss' former side in the quarter-finals, with the help of a red card.

However, their luck ran out when they came up against Dortmund again. With Wembley on the horizon, they missed countless chances and bowed out 2-0 on aggregate to the impressive Germans.

Coupe de France - Winners

After what can be considered a drought in modern terms for the club, PSG claimed their first French Cup in three years and 15th in total, which unsurprisingly is a record.

Their first two rounds saw them travel to lower-league opposition, with sixth-tier Revel being demolished 9-0 before Orléans had a more sobering 4-1 defeat.

Brest, Nice and Rennes were all then dispatched before a showdown at the Stade de France against Lyon.

Despite a late rally from Pierre Sage's side, PSG held out to confirm their league and cup double in Kylian Mbappé's final game.

Trophée des Champions - Winners

In the French Super Cup just three days into the new year, PSG made light work of Toulouse with goals from Lee Kang-in and Mbappé giving them a 2-0 victory and a record 12th crown.

Player of the season: Vitinha

The obvious choice is Mbappé but that's just a bit boring at this stage, and credit has to be given to one of PSG's unsung heroes in Vitinha.

The Portuguese midfielder took a year to get into his groove after a move from Porto in 2022 but this season, he has really stepped up, becoming a key man in midfield for Enrique.

His nine goals and five assists were quite impressive, especially with two of his strikes coming in the quarter-final against Barcelona (one in each leg) but it was his general play that impressed as he became the side's go-to man in the middle of the park.

With more upheaval to come, his role is only likely to grow in the years to come. Expect him to also feature prominently for his national team at EURO 2024.

Game of the season: Barcelona 1-4 PSG

On what felt like a coming of age night for a new-look PSG, they demolished 10-man Barcelona at their temporary Olympic Stadium home.

The first leg had seen Andreas Christensen seal a 3-2 win for Los Cules and an early Raphinha (who also scored twice in the first leg) strike looked to have set them on their way.

A red card for Barça defender Ronald Araújo completely changed the tie, with Enrique's men taking full advantage of the numbers game.

Former Barça man Ousmane Dembélé and Portuguese midfielder Vitinha scored, as they did in the first leg, to put them 2-1 up and in the driving seat by half-time before Mbappé sealed a final four spot with a second-half brace.

On a big night for all involved, it was a ruthless performance but sadly one that could not be replicated against Dortmund.

Top goalscorer: Kylian Mbappé (44)

In his swansong season, Mbappé did what he does and top-scored for both his club and in Ligue 1 - the sixth consecutive time he has done so, which saw him break the French top-flight record.

It was also the best scoring season of his career but one that was bittersweet. His final goal at the Parc des Princes came in a surprise 3-1 loss to Toulouse and while eight Champions League goals came, he could not find the net in their semi-final loss to Dortmund.

The French captain leaves the club as their all-time record scorer with 256 but, like everything else, with a feeling of what might have been.

Rising star: Warren Zaïre-Emery

Building on his breakout season (in which he became the club's youngest-ever debutant), Warren Zaïre-Emery continued to go from strength to strength in a new-look PSG side.

The 18-year-old has become a regular in midfield, with the only game he didn't play in the Champions League due to an ankle sprain. It is a clear sign that Enrique sees him as someone he can build a future around - a mention too for Bradley Barcola, who was often selected over big-money signings Randal Kolo Muani and Gonçalo Ramos.

Zaïre-Emery's performances didn't go unnoticed by French manager Didier Deschamps, who called him up in November 2023 for his first cap.

Could he be one to look out for this summer at EURO 2024?

What comes next?

This summer marks the dawn of a new era in the French capital, with Mbappé gone and the age of exclusive big-name buying seemingly over.

It is still expected that the Qataris splash the cash though, with Victor Osimhen being one of the many names linked as a replacement for their former striker.

The club would be wise to ensure Dutch sensation, Xavi Simons, returns to the club from his loan spell with RB Leipzig, as he could become one of the pillars of their youth movement under Enrique.

However, as ever with PSG, all eyes will be on the Champions League and whether they can finally get over their continental hump.