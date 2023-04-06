Paris-Roubaix 2023: Route and start list

CyclingWeekly Staff
·7 min read
Paris-Roubaix 2023
Paris-Roubaix 2023

Over its 127-year history, Paris-Roubaix has become one of the most hotly anticipated dates on the calendar. Its cobbled sectors, velodrome finish and distance all lend it a character that just isn't replicated elsewhere. It's isn't called the Queen of the Classics for nothing.

The Paris-Roubaix Femmes, inaugurated in 2021 and won by Lizzie Deignan, was an instant hit, and only adds to the Roubaix story.

The races will be held on the same weekend, with the women's event on Saturday and the men following on Sunday. Read on to find out where the parcours will take them.

Route

The route for both men's and women's races differs to last year, with the men getting a new cobbled sector and the women getting a chunk of distance.

Despite the return of the three-star Haspres sector to the race (last used in 2004), the men's parcours treads a familiar and well-loved furrow. The opening 100km is flat-to-rolling and will be dispatched with ease by a peloton warming up for the first cobbles, which they'll hit at Troisville, the first of 29 cobbled sectors.

From that point on the pavé comes thick and fast – a steady stream of granite tumbling into the riders' paths. While the early cobbles are generally not overly treacherous, they're far from easy. Haspres, which is the ninth sector at 1.7km long and worth three stars, is actually typical of what the riders encounter.

The Trouée d'Arenberg, which comes at 161km, is the first five star sector, famous for its atrocious surface, which cuts die-straight through a perfectly forbidding forest.

The race is backloaded with tough cobbles, and from this point on the four and five star sectors become more numerous. The toughest of them include the 3km Mons-en-Pevèle sector at 208km, and the now-iconic Carrefour de l'Abre at 239km, whose stones rival those of Arenberg for sheer headbanging relentlessness. With the Roubaix velodrome bearing down on the riders just 17km up the road, 'Carrefour' is often where the final key move is made.

The women's race has been boosted by 20km this year, from 124.7km in 2022 to 145.5 this time round. This has been done by adding a big loop to the south of the start in Denain, and while it doesn't add any pavé, it's a significant chunk of extra kilometres that are bound to have an effect later on at the sharp end of the race.

The cobbles themselves will be familiar to the riders. Hornaing à Wandignies, where Lizzie Deignan embarked on a 79km winning break in 2021, is once again the first sector. From this point on the women's race follows the same course as that of the men, taking in the same pavé. This includes the toughest sectors of Mons-en-Pevèle and Carrefour de l'Abre, as well as Templeuve, where last year Elisa Longo Borghini attacked to win.

The only obvious omission is the Trouée d'Arenberg. Organisers say that the race start location and distance mean they're unable to include it.

Read more

Paris-Roubaix main page

More on the key cobbled sectors

How to live stream the race

Paris-Roubaix 2023 start list (men)

Bahrain Victorious

GRADEC Kamil
PASQUALON Andrea
MOHORIČ Matej
WRIGHT Fred
MILAN Jonathan
MIHOLJEVIČ Fran
RAJOVIČ Dušan

Jumbo-Visma

VAN AERT Wout
LAPORTE Christophe
AFFINI Edoardo
ROOSEN Timo
VAN BAARLE Dylan
VAN DIJKE Tim
VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan

Ineos Grenadiers

GANNA Filippo
HEIDUK Kim
KWIATKOWSKI Michał
ROWE Luke
SHEFFIELD Magnus
SWIFT Connor
TARLING Josh

Alpecin-Deceuninck

VAN DER POEL Mathieu
DILLIER Sylvain
GAZE Samuel
GROVES Kaden
GOGL Michael
PHILIPSEN Jasper
VERMEERSCH Gianni

Soudal-Quick Step

MERLIER Tim
BALLERINI David
LAMPAERT Yves
ASGREEN Kasper
PEDERSEN Casper
SÉNÉCHAL Florian
VAN LERBERGHE Bert

Trek-Segafredo

THEUNS Edward
HOOLE Daan
LEIPINŠ Emils
STUYVEN Jasper
PEDERSEN Mads
KIRSCH Alex
VACEK Mathias

EF Education-Easypost

DOULL Owain
KEUKELEIRE Jens
RUTSCH Jonas
SCULLY Tom
SHAW James
VAN DEN BERG Julius
VAN DEN BERG Marijn

Groupama-FDJ

ASKEY Lewis
LE GAC Olivier
LIENHARD Fabian
DÉMARE Arnaud
KÜNG Stefan
STEWART Jake
WATSON Samuel

Team DSM

EEKHOFF Nils
DAINESE Alberto
DEGENKOLB John
BITTNER Pavel
HEINSCHKE Leon
ANDRESEN Tobias Lund
NABERMAN Tim

Lotto-Dstny

SLOCK Liam
BEULLENS Cedric
FRISON Frederik
GRIGNARD Sébastien
DE LIE Arnaud
VERMEERSCH Florian
VAN MOER Brent

Bora-Hansgrohe

POLITT Nils
ARCHBOLD Shane
KOCH Jonas
GAMPER Patrick
HALLER Marco
MEEUS Jordi

Total Energies

BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
SOUPE Geoffrey
SAGAN Peter
OSS Daniel
VAN GESTEL Dries
BODNAR Maciej
TURGIS Anthony

Bingoal WB

DE MAEGHT Dorian
SALBY Alexander
ROBEET Ludovic
LAUK Karl Patrick
VANDEPITTE Nathan
DESAL Ceriel
VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume

Israel-PremierTech

REYNDERS Jens
VANMARCKE Sep
GEE Derek
ZABEL Rick
EINHORN Itamar
VAN ASBROECK Tom
BOIVIN Guillaume

Uno-X Pro Cycling

BENDIXEN Louis
RESELL Erik Nordsæter
KRISTOFF Alexander
BLUME LEVY William
WÆRENSKJOLD Søren
HALVORSEN Kristoffer
TILLER Rasmus

AG2R Citroën

GAUTHERAT Pierre
SCHÄR Michael
DEWULF Stan
RAUGEL Antoine
VAN AVERMAET Greg
NAESEN Oliver
TOUZÉ Damien

Q36.5 Pro Cycling

COLOMBO Filippo
PUPPIO Antonio
BAUER Jack
MOSCHETTI Matteo
DEVRIENDT Tom
LUDVIGSSON Tobias
ZUKOWSKY Nickolas

Flanders-Baloise

DE WILDE Gilles
DE VYLDER Lindsay
DE PESTEL Sander
VANHOOF Ward
COLMAN Alex
FRETIN Milan
APERS Ruben

Astana Qazaqstan

CHZHAN Igor
LAAS Martin
BOL Cees
GRUZDEV Dmitriy
FEDOROV Yevgeniy
SYRITSA Gleb

Cofidis

CARVALHO Andre
RENARD Alexis
ALLEGAERT Piet
NOPPE Christophe
WALSCHEID Max
KREDER Wesley
WALLAYS Jelle

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty

TEUNISSEN Mike
PLANCKAERT Baptiste
PAGE Hugo
THIJSSEN Gerben
REX Laurenz

Movistar

GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
NORSGAARD Mathias
ROMEO Iván
JACOBS Johan
MAS Lluís
HOLLMANN Juri
LAZKANO Oier

Arkéa-Samsic

LOUVEL Matis
HOFSTETTER Hugo
RUSSO Clément
DEKKER David
MOZZATO Luca
BIERMANS Jenthe
MCLAY Daniel

Jayco-AlUla

BALMER Alexandre
PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
O'BRIEN Kelland
STEWART Campbell
DURBRIDGE Luke
REINDERS Elmar

UAE Team Emirates

MOLANO Juan Sebastián
BAX Sjoerd
LAENGEN Vegard Stake
ACKERMANN Pascal
GIBBONS Ryan
TRENTIN Matteo
BJERG Mikkel

Paris-Roubaix 2023 start list (women)

Trek-Segafredo

LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
BALSAMO Elisa
BRAND Lucinda
SANGUINETI Ilaria
BÄCKSTEDT Elynor
KLEIN Lisa

Jumbo-Visma

BEEKHUISd Teuntje
RÜEGG Noemi
VOS Marianne
RIEDMANN Linda
LABECKI Coryn
VEENHOVEN Nienke

Team SD Worx

CECCHINI Elena
MARKUS Femke
KOPECKY Lotte
MAJERUS Christine
GUARISCHI Barbara
WIEBES Lorena

Team UAE-ADQ

BUJAK Eugenia
UMIEGA Karolina
CONSONNI Chiara
HOLDEN Elizabeth
BASTIANELLI Marta
TOMASI Laura

Movistar

BIANNIC Aude
GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
SIERRA Arlenis
RODRÍGUEZ Gloria
MACKAIJ Floortje

Team DSM

HENGEVELD Daniek
KOOL Charlotte
GEORGI Pfeiffer
KOCH Franziska
JASTRAB Megan
PLOUFFE Maeve

FDJ-SUEZ

WIEL Jade
COPPONI Clara
LE NET Marie
BROWN Grace
GROSSETÊTE Maëlle
FAHLIN Emilia

Lifeplus-Wahoo

RYSZ Kaja
RICHARDSON Kate
VIGIE Margaux
LEECH Madelaine
TACEY April
LAURANCE Typhaine

Arkéa Pro Cycling 

FOUQUENET Amandine
LIBOREAU Lucie
LE DEUNFF Marie-Morgane
TRÉGOUËT Maurène
HINAULT Maryanne
MORICHON Anais

Ceratizit-WNT

BRAUßE Franziska
LACH Marta
ALONSO Sandra
FIDANZA Arianna
DE ZOETE Mylène
SCHWEINBERGER Kathrin

Jayco-AlUla

CAMPBELL Teniel
PATERNOSTER Letizia
ALLEN Jessica
KESSLER Nina
PATE Amber
HOWE Georgie

Canyon-SRAM

BOSSUYT Shari
SKALNIAK-SÓJKA Agnieszka
CROMWELL Tiffany
VAN DER DUIN Maike
CHABBEY Elise
TOWERS Alice

Liv Racing-TeqFind

BARBIERI Rachele
NEUMANOVA Tereza
DEMEY Valerie
KOREVAAR Jeanne
JASKULSKA Marta
RAGUSA Katia

AG Insurance-Soudal Quick Step

GOOSSENS Marthe
RIJNBEEK Maud
BORGSTRÖM Julia
MEERTENS Lone
KASPER Romy
KNAVEN Britt

Parkhotel Valkenberg

SOUREN Scarlett
VANHOVE Marith
NOOIJEN Lieke
VAN ROOIJEN Sofie
VAN HAAFTEN Kirstie
VAN HELVOIRT Lisa

Cofidis 

CASTRIQUE Alana
PILOTE FORTIN Gabrielle
BERTEAU Victoire
FORTIN Valentine
ERAUD Séverine
TALBOT Josie

EF Education-Tibco-SVB

HONSINGER Clara
STEPHENS Lauren
BORGHESI Letizia
POIDEVIN Sara
BÄCKSTEDT Zoe
JACKSON Alison

Uno X Procycling

DIDERIKSEN Amalie
NORMAN LETH Julie
ANDERSEN Susanne
CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
AHTOSALO Anniina
LUTRO Amalie

Zaaf Cycling Team

SILVESTRI Debora
COLES-LYSTER Maggie
ROMANCE Marta
GARCÍA Lucía
ZAYED AHMED Ebtissam
DE FRANCESCO Danielle

Human Powered Health

VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
MACPHERSON Makayla
WILLIAMS Lily
KRÖGER Mieke
VANDENBULCKE Jesse

Israel-PremierTech-Roland

DELBAERE Fien
COLLINELLI Sofia
BUCH Hannah
GRIFFIN Mia
BAUR Caroline
EKLUND Nathalie

Saint Michel-Mavic-Auber93

FOURNIER Roxane
BORRAS Marion
BOILARD Simone
POMPANON Margot
AVOINE Alison
LE MOUEL Célia

Fenix-Deceuninck

COUZENS Millie
SCHWEINBERGER Christina
CANT Sanne
MARTINS Maria
KUIJPERS Evy
TRUYEN Marthe

Stade Rochelais-Charente Maritime

ABGRALL Noémie
NENADOVIĆ Kristina
JANSE VAN RENSBURG Frances
GADD Lucy
ALLIONE Marine
SCHOENENBERGER Chloé