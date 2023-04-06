Paris-Roubaix 2023: Route and start list

Paris-Roubaix 2023

Over its 127-year history, Paris-Roubaix has become one of the most hotly anticipated dates on the calendar. Its cobbled sectors, velodrome finish and distance all lend it a character that just isn't replicated elsewhere. It's isn't called the Queen of the Classics for nothing.

The Paris-Roubaix Femmes, inaugurated in 2021 and won by Lizzie Deignan, was an instant hit, and only adds to the Roubaix story.

The races will be held on the same weekend, with the women's event on Saturday and the men following on Sunday. Read on to find out where the parcours will take them.

Route

The route for both men's and women's races differs to last year, with the men getting a new cobbled sector and the women getting a chunk of distance.

Despite the return of the three-star Haspres sector to the race (last used in 2004), the men's parcours treads a familiar and well-loved furrow. The opening 100km is flat-to-rolling and will be dispatched with ease by a peloton warming up for the first cobbles, which they'll hit at Troisville, the first of 29 cobbled sectors.

From that point on the pavé comes thick and fast – a steady stream of granite tumbling into the riders' paths. While the early cobbles are generally not overly treacherous, they're far from easy. Haspres, which is the ninth sector at 1.7km long and worth three stars, is actually typical of what the riders encounter.

The Trouée d'Arenberg, which comes at 161km, is the first five star sector, famous for its atrocious surface, which cuts die-straight through a perfectly forbidding forest.

The race is backloaded with tough cobbles, and from this point on the four and five star sectors become more numerous. The toughest of them include the 3km Mons-en-Pevèle sector at 208km, and the now-iconic Carrefour de l'Abre at 239km, whose stones rival those of Arenberg for sheer headbanging relentlessness. With the Roubaix velodrome bearing down on the riders just 17km up the road, 'Carrefour' is often where the final key move is made.

Story continues

The women's race has been boosted by 20km this year, from 124.7km in 2022 to 145.5 this time round. This has been done by adding a big loop to the south of the start in Denain, and while it doesn't add any pavé, it's a significant chunk of extra kilometres that are bound to have an effect later on at the sharp end of the race.

The cobbles themselves will be familiar to the riders. Hornaing à Wandignies, where Lizzie Deignan embarked on a 79km winning break in 2021, is once again the first sector. From this point on the women's race follows the same course as that of the men, taking in the same pavé. This includes the toughest sectors of Mons-en-Pevèle and Carrefour de l'Abre, as well as Templeuve, where last year Elisa Longo Borghini attacked to win.

The only obvious omission is the Trouée d'Arenberg. Organisers say that the race start location and distance mean they're unable to include it.

Paris-Roubaix 2023 start list (men)

Bahrain Victorious

GRADEC Kamil

PASQUALON Andrea

MOHORIČ Matej

WRIGHT Fred

MILAN Jonathan

MIHOLJEVIČ Fran

RAJOVIČ Dušan

Jumbo-Visma

VAN AERT Wout

LAPORTE Christophe

AFFINI Edoardo

ROOSEN Timo

VAN BAARLE Dylan

VAN DIJKE Tim

VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan

Ineos Grenadiers

GANNA Filippo

HEIDUK Kim

KWIATKOWSKI Michał

ROWE Luke

SHEFFIELD Magnus

SWIFT Connor

TARLING Josh

Alpecin-Deceuninck

VAN DER POEL Mathieu

DILLIER Sylvain

GAZE Samuel

GROVES Kaden

GOGL Michael

PHILIPSEN Jasper

VERMEERSCH Gianni

Soudal-Quick Step

MERLIER Tim

BALLERINI David

LAMPAERT Yves

ASGREEN Kasper

PEDERSEN Casper

SÉNÉCHAL Florian

VAN LERBERGHE Bert

Trek-Segafredo

THEUNS Edward

HOOLE Daan

LEIPINŠ Emils

STUYVEN Jasper

PEDERSEN Mads

KIRSCH Alex

VACEK Mathias

EF Education-Easypost

DOULL Owain

KEUKELEIRE Jens

RUTSCH Jonas

SCULLY Tom

SHAW James

VAN DEN BERG Julius

VAN DEN BERG Marijn

Groupama-FDJ

ASKEY Lewis

LE GAC Olivier

LIENHARD Fabian

DÉMARE Arnaud

KÜNG Stefan

STEWART Jake

WATSON Samuel

Team DSM

EEKHOFF Nils

DAINESE Alberto

DEGENKOLB John

BITTNER Pavel

HEINSCHKE Leon

ANDRESEN Tobias Lund

NABERMAN Tim

Lotto-Dstny

SLOCK Liam

BEULLENS Cedric

FRISON Frederik

GRIGNARD Sébastien

DE LIE Arnaud

VERMEERSCH Florian

VAN MOER Brent

Bora-Hansgrohe

POLITT Nils

ARCHBOLD Shane

KOCH Jonas

GAMPER Patrick

HALLER Marco

MEEUS Jordi

Total Energies

BOASSON HAGEN Edvald

SOUPE Geoffrey

SAGAN Peter

OSS Daniel

VAN GESTEL Dries

BODNAR Maciej

TURGIS Anthony

Bingoal WB

DE MAEGHT Dorian

SALBY Alexander

ROBEET Ludovic

LAUK Karl Patrick

VANDEPITTE Nathan

DESAL Ceriel

VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume

Israel-PremierTech

REYNDERS Jens

VANMARCKE Sep

GEE Derek

ZABEL Rick

EINHORN Itamar

VAN ASBROECK Tom

BOIVIN Guillaume

Uno-X Pro Cycling

BENDIXEN Louis

RESELL Erik Nordsæter

KRISTOFF Alexander

BLUME LEVY William

WÆRENSKJOLD Søren

HALVORSEN Kristoffer

TILLER Rasmus

AG2R Citroën

GAUTHERAT Pierre

SCHÄR Michael

DEWULF Stan

RAUGEL Antoine

VAN AVERMAET Greg

NAESEN Oliver

TOUZÉ Damien

Q36.5 Pro Cycling

COLOMBO Filippo

PUPPIO Antonio

BAUER Jack

MOSCHETTI Matteo

DEVRIENDT Tom

LUDVIGSSON Tobias

ZUKOWSKY Nickolas

Flanders-Baloise

DE WILDE Gilles

DE VYLDER Lindsay

DE PESTEL Sander

VANHOOF Ward

COLMAN Alex

FRETIN Milan

APERS Ruben

Astana Qazaqstan

CHZHAN Igor

LAAS Martin

BOL Cees

GRUZDEV Dmitriy

FEDOROV Yevgeniy

SYRITSA Gleb

Cofidis

CARVALHO Andre

RENARD Alexis

ALLEGAERT Piet

NOPPE Christophe

WALSCHEID Max

KREDER Wesley

WALLAYS Jelle

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty

TEUNISSEN Mike

PLANCKAERT Baptiste

PAGE Hugo

THIJSSEN Gerben

REX Laurenz

Movistar

GARCÍA CORTINA Iván

NORSGAARD Mathias

ROMEO Iván

JACOBS Johan

MAS Lluís

HOLLMANN Juri

LAZKANO Oier

Arkéa-Samsic

LOUVEL Matis

HOFSTETTER Hugo

RUSSO Clément

DEKKER David

MOZZATO Luca

BIERMANS Jenthe

MCLAY Daniel

Jayco-AlUla

BALMER Alexandre

PÖSTLBERGER Lukas

ŠTYBAR Zdeněk

O'BRIEN Kelland

STEWART Campbell

DURBRIDGE Luke

REINDERS Elmar

UAE Team Emirates

MOLANO Juan Sebastián

BAX Sjoerd

LAENGEN Vegard Stake

ACKERMANN Pascal

GIBBONS Ryan

TRENTIN Matteo

BJERG Mikkel

Paris-Roubaix 2023 start list (women)

Trek-Segafredo

LONGO BORGHINI Elisa

BALSAMO Elisa

BRAND Lucinda

SANGUINETI Ilaria

BÄCKSTEDT Elynor

KLEIN Lisa

Jumbo-Visma



BEEKHUISd Teuntje

RÜEGG Noemi

VOS Marianne

RIEDMANN Linda

LABECKI Coryn

VEENHOVEN Nienke

Team SD Worx

CECCHINI Elena

MARKUS Femke

KOPECKY Lotte

MAJERUS Christine

GUARISCHI Barbara

WIEBES Lorena

Team UAE-ADQ

BUJAK Eugenia

UMIEGA Karolina

CONSONNI Chiara

HOLDEN Elizabeth

BASTIANELLI Marta

TOMASI Laura

Movistar

BIANNIC Aude

GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla

SIERRA Arlenis

RODRÍGUEZ Gloria

MACKAIJ Floortje

Team DSM

HENGEVELD Daniek

KOOL Charlotte

GEORGI Pfeiffer

KOCH Franziska

JASTRAB Megan

PLOUFFE Maeve

FDJ-SUEZ

WIEL Jade

COPPONI Clara

LE NET Marie

BROWN Grace

GROSSETÊTE Maëlle

FAHLIN Emilia

Lifeplus-Wahoo

RYSZ Kaja

RICHARDSON Kate

VIGIE Margaux

LEECH Madelaine

TACEY April

LAURANCE Typhaine

Arkéa Pro Cycling

FOUQUENET Amandine

LIBOREAU Lucie

LE DEUNFF Marie-Morgane

TRÉGOUËT Maurène

HINAULT Maryanne

MORICHON Anais

Ceratizit-WNT

BRAUßE Franziska

LACH Marta

ALONSO Sandra

FIDANZA Arianna

DE ZOETE Mylène

SCHWEINBERGER Kathrin

Jayco-AlUla

CAMPBELL Teniel

PATERNOSTER Letizia

ALLEN Jessica

KESSLER Nina

PATE Amber

HOWE Georgie

Canyon-SRAM

BOSSUYT Shari

SKALNIAK-SÓJKA Agnieszka

CROMWELL Tiffany

VAN DER DUIN Maike

CHABBEY Elise

TOWERS Alice

Liv Racing-TeqFind

BARBIERI Rachele

NEUMANOVA Tereza

DEMEY Valerie

KOREVAAR Jeanne

JASKULSKA Marta

RAGUSA Katia

AG Insurance-Soudal Quick Step

GOOSSENS Marthe

RIJNBEEK Maud

BORGSTRÖM Julia

MEERTENS Lone

KASPER Romy

KNAVEN Britt

Parkhotel Valkenberg

SOUREN Scarlett

VANHOVE Marith

NOOIJEN Lieke

VAN ROOIJEN Sofie

VAN HAAFTEN Kirstie

VAN HELVOIRT Lisa

Cofidis

CASTRIQUE Alana

PILOTE FORTIN Gabrielle

BERTEAU Victoire

FORTIN Valentine

ERAUD Séverine

TALBOT Josie

EF Education-Tibco-SVB

HONSINGER Clara

STEPHENS Lauren

BORGHESI Letizia

POIDEVIN Sara

BÄCKSTEDT Zoe

JACKSON Alison

Uno X Procycling

DIDERIKSEN Amalie

NORMAN LETH Julie

ANDERSEN Susanne

CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia

AHTOSALO Anniina

LUTRO Amalie

Zaaf Cycling Team

SILVESTRI Debora

COLES-LYSTER Maggie

ROMANCE Marta

GARCÍA Lucía

ZAYED AHMED Ebtissam

DE FRANCESCO Danielle

Human Powered Health

VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein

MACPHERSON Makayla

WILLIAMS Lily

KRÖGER Mieke

VANDENBULCKE Jesse

Israel-PremierTech-Roland

DELBAERE Fien

COLLINELLI Sofia

BUCH Hannah

GRIFFIN Mia

BAUR Caroline

EKLUND Nathalie

Saint Michel-Mavic-Auber93

FOURNIER Roxane

BORRAS Marion

BOILARD Simone

POMPANON Margot

AVOINE Alison

LE MOUEL Célia

Fenix-Deceuninck

COUZENS Millie

SCHWEINBERGER Christina

CANT Sanne

MARTINS Maria

KUIJPERS Evy

TRUYEN Marthe

Stade Rochelais-Charente Maritime

ABGRALL Noémie

NENADOVIĆ Kristina

JANSE VAN RENSBURG Frances

GADD Lucy

ALLIONE Marine

SCHOENENBERGER Chloé