Paris-Roubaix 2022: When is it, who is on the starting list and how can I follow the cobbled classic? - GETTY IMAGES

What is this race and why should I care about it?

Whether or not Paris-Roubaix is the toughest one-day race in cycling remains a moot point, particularly if you are Belgian, but is is certainly one of the most evocative in the men's – and now women's – calendar.

Possibly one of the most unique races in cycling due to the extensive sections of pavé, or cobblestones, that pepper the course, The Hell of the North can be decided as much by luck and bravery as tactical acumen.

Paris-Roubaix will for the men be the third monument of their season following Milan-Sanremo and Tour of Flanders.

Despite its title, the race has not departed from the French capital since 1967 after organisers moved the start line to around 60km north of Paris in Compiègne in 1968.

Paris-Roubaix had been dominated by the Belgian riders who have won 57 of the 118 editions, including Philippe Gilbert who triumphed in 2019. France has had 28 victories. No Briton has won the race, though three have stood on the third step of the podium – Barry Hoban (1972), Roger Hammond (2004) and Ian Stannard (2016).

When is Paris-Roubaix?

The men's race takes place on Sunday April 17, 2022 – moving back a week from its traditional slot due to the first round of the French presidential elections that will take place on April 10. The women's race is the day before.

How long is the race?

The 119th edition of the men's event, setting off from Compiègne at 10.15am (BST) and finishing in the same velodrome as the women the previous day, is 257.7km and will feature numerous cobbled sections of road. The scheduled finishing time is between 4.05pm and 4.40pm.

How can I watch this year's race?

Those lucky enough to have subscriptions can watch the action on Eurosport or GCN Race Pass. If you cannot watch the race on TV – or your smartphone – then you can follow the action here, so bookmark this page and return on the day of the race and follow it with us.

What does the men's startlist look like?

As with all WorldTour races, each of the 18 teams that make up the top-flight of men's professional cycling receive an invite and in the case of Milan-Sanremo all of them are contracted to race in northern France. In addition to the WorldTeams, Pro-Continental teams Alpecin-Fenix and Arkéa-Samsic also qualified to race courtesy of last year's rankings, while race organisers ASO handed wildcard spots to B&B Hotels p/b KTM, Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces WB, Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise, TotalEnergies and Uno-X. In total 25 teams of seven will compete in a field of 175 riders.

Riders in bold are either scheduled to start Paris-Roubaix or are strongly rumoured to have it on their individual plans. Telegraph Sport will update between now and April 17.

WorldTeams

Ag2r-Citroën (Fra)

Clément Berthet (Fra, neo-pro), Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra), Lilian Calmejane (Fra), Clément Champoussin (Fra), Mikaël Cherel (Fra), Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra), Stan Dewulf (Bel), Felix Gall (Aut), Dorian Godon (Fra), Jaakko Hanninen (Fin), Anthony Jullien (Fra, neo-pro), Bob Jungels (Lux), Paul Lapeira (Fra, neo-pro), Lawrence Naesen (Bel), Oliver Naesen (Bel), Ben O'Connor (Aus), Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra), Valentin Paret-Peintre (Fra, neo-pro), Nans Peters (Fra), Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra, neo-pro), Antoine Raugel (Fra, neo-pro), Marc Sarreau (Fra), Michael Schär (Swi), Damien Touzé (Fra), Greg Van Avermaet (Bel), Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel), Andrea Vendrame (Ita), Clément Venturini (Fra), Larry Warbasse (US).

Astana Qazaqstan (Kaz)

Leonardo Basso (Ita), Samuele Battistella (Ita), Manuele Boaro (Ita), Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz, neo-pro), Valerio Conti (Ita), Stefan de Bod (SA), David de la Cruz (Spa), Joe Dombrowski (US), Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz, neo-pro), Fabio Felline (Ita), Michele Gazzoli (Ita, neo-pro), Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz), Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz), Sebastián Henao (Col), Miguel Ángel López (Col), Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz), Davide Martinelli (Ita), Gianni Moscon (Ita), Yuriy Natarov (Kaz), Antonio Nibali (Ita), Vincenzo Nibali (Ita), Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (Kaz, neo-pro), Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz), Alexandr Riabushenko (Blr), Javier Romo (Spa, neo-pro), Harold Tejada (Col), Simone Velasco (Ita), Artyom Zakharov (Kaz), Andrey Zeits (Kaz).

Bahrain Victorious (Brn)

Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn), Phil Bauhaus (Ger), Pello Bilbao (Spa), Santiago Buitrago (Col), Damiano Caruso (Ita), Sonny Colbrelli (Ita), Feng Chun-kai (Twn), Kamil Gradek (Pol), Jack Haig (Aus), Heinrich Haussler (Aus), Mikel Landa (Spa), Filip Maciejuk (Pol, neo-pro), Ahmed Madan (Brn, neo-pro), Gino Mäder (Swi), Jonathan Milan (Ita, neo-pro), Matej Mohoric (Slo), Domen Novak (Slo), Alejandro Osorio (Col), Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut), Wout Poels (Hol), Johan Price-Pejtersen (Den, neo-pro), Luis León Sánchez (Spa), Jasha Sütterlin (Ger), Dylan Teuns (Bel), Jan Tratnik (Slo), Stephen Williams (GB), Fred Wright (GB), Edoardo Zambanini (Ita, neo-pro).

BikeExchange-Jayco (Aus)

Alexandre Balmer (Swi, neo-pro), Jack Bauer (NZ), Sam Bewley (NZ), Kevin Colleoni (Ita, neo-pro), Lawson Craddock (US), Luke Durbridge (Aus), Alex Edmondson (Aus), Tsgabu Grmay (Eth), Dylan Groenewegen (Ned), Kaden Groves (Aus), Lucas Hamilton (Aus), Michael Hepburn (Aus), Damien Howson (Aus), Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den), Tanel Kangert (Est), Alexander Konychev (Ita), Jan Maas (Ned), Michael Matthews (Aus), Cameron Meyer (Aus), Luka Mezgec (Slo), Kelland O'Brien (Aus, neo-pro), Jesús David Peña (Col, neo-pro), Nick Schultz (Aus), Callum Scotson (Aus), Dion Smith (NZ), Matteo Sobrero (Ita), Campbell Stewart (NZ, neo-pro), Simon Yates (GB).

Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger)

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita, neo-pro), Shane Archbold (NZ), Cesare Benedetti (Ita), Sam Bennett (Irl), Emanuel Buchmann (Ger), Matteo Fabbro (Ita), Patrick Gamper (Aut), Felix Grosschartner (Aut), Marco Haller (Aut), Sergio Higuita (Col), Jai Hindley (Aus), Lennard Kämna (Ger), Wilco Kelderman (Hol), Jonas Koch (Ger), Patrick Konrad (Aut), Martin Laas (Est), Luis-Joe Lührs (Ger, neo-pro), Jordi Meeus (Bel, neo-pro), Ryan Mullen (Irl), Anton Palzer (Ger), Nils Politt (Ger), Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut), Maximilian Schachmann (Ger), Ide Schelling (Hol), Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel, neo-pro), Danny van Poppel (Ned), Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus), Matthew Walls (GB, neo-pro), Frederik Wandahl (Den, neo-pro), Ben Zwiehoff (Ger).

Cofidis (Fra)

Piet Allegaert (Bel), Sander Armée (Bel), François Bidard (Fra), Tom Bohli (Swi), Andre Carvalho (Por), Thomas Champion (Fra, neo-pro), Davide Cimolai (Ita), Simone Consonni (Ita), Bryan Coquard (Fra), Alexandre Delettre (Fra, neo-pro), Rubén Fernández (Spa), Eddy Finé (Fra), Simon Geschke (Ger), Jesús Herrada (Spa), José Herrada (Spa), Ion Izagirre (Spa), Wesley Kreder (Ned), Victor Lafay (Fra), Guillaume Martin (Fra), Anthony Perez (Fra), Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra), Alexis Renard (Fra), Rémy Rochas (Fra), Szymon Sajnok (Pol), Benjamin Thomas (Fra), Hugo Toumire (Fra, neo-pro), Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel), Davide Villella (Ita), Jelle Wallays (Bel), Max Walscheid (Ger), Axel Zingle (Fra, neo-pro).

DSM (Ger)

Thymen Arensman (Ned, neo-pro), Nikias Arndt (Ger), Romain Bardet (Fra), Cees Bol (Ned), Marco Brenner (Ger, neo-pro), Romain Combaud (Fra), Alberto Dainese (Ita, neo-pro), John Degenkolb (Ger), Nico Denz (Ger), Mark Donovan (GB), Nils Eekhoff (Ned), Chris Hamilton (Aus), Leon Heinschke (Ger, neo-pro), Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor, neo-pro), Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den), Soren Kragh Andersen (Den), Andreas Leknessund (Nor, neo-pro), Niklas Märkl (Ger, neo-pro), Marius Mayrhofer (Ger, neo-pro), Tim Naberman (Ned, neo-pro), Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned), Casper Pedersen (Den), Frederik Rodenberg (Den, neo-pro), Florian Stork (Ger), Martijn Tusveld (Ned), Henri Vandenabeele (Bel, neo-pro), Kevin Vermaerke (US, neo-pro), Sam Welsford (Aus, neo-pro).

EF Education-EasyPost (US)

Daniel Arroyave (Col, neo-pro), Alberto Bettiol (Ita), Stefan Bissegger (Swi, neo-pro), Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu), Diego Camargo (Col, neo-pro), Simon Carr (GB, neo-pro), Hugh Carthy (GB), Esteban Chaves (Col), Magnus Cort (Den), Owain Doull (GB), Odd Christian Eiking (Nor), Ruben Guerreiro (Por), Ben Healy (Irl, neo-pro), Alex Howes (US), Jens Keukeleire (Bel), Merhawi Kudus (Eri), Sebastian Langeveld (Ned), Lachlan Morton (US), Hideto Nakane (Jpn), Mark Padun (Ukr), Neilson Powless (US), Sean Quinn (US), Jonas Rutsch (Ger), Tom Scully (NZ), James Shaw (GB), Georg Steinhauser (Ger, neo-pro), Rigoberto Urán (Col), Michael Valgren (Den), Julius van den Berg (Ned), Marijn van den Berg (Ned, neo-pro), Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol).

Groupama-FDJ (Fra)

Bruno Armirail (Fra), Lewis Askey (GB, neo-pro), Matteo Badilatti (Swi), Clément Davy (Fra, neo-pro), Arnaud Démare (Fra), Antoine Duchesne (Can), David Gaudu (Fra), Kevin Geniets (Hol), Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita), Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu), Stefan Küng (Swi), Mathieu Ladagnous (Fra), Olivier Le Gac (Fra), Fabian Lienhard (Swi), Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe), Valentin Madouas (Fra), Rudy Molard (Fra), Quentin Pacher (Fra), Thibaut Pinot (Fra), Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi), Anthony Roux (Fra), Miles Scotson (Aus), Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned), Jake Stewart (GB, neo-pro), Michael Storer (Aus), Attila Valter (Hun), Lars van den Berg (Ned, neo-pro), Bram Welten (Ned).

Ineos Grenadiers (GB)

Andrey Amador (Crc), Egan Bernal (Col), Richard Carapaz (Ecu), Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa), Laurens De Plus (Bel), Eddie Dunbar (Irl), Omar Fraile (Spa), Filippo Ganna (Ita), Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB), Ethan Hayter (GB), Kim Heiduk (Ger, neo-pro), Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol), Daniel Martínez (Col), Jhonatan Narváez (Col), Tom Pidcock (GB, neo-pro), Luke Plapp (Aus, neo-pro), Richie Porte (Aus), Salvatore Puccio (Ita), Brandon Smith Rivera (Col), Carlos Rodríguez (Spa), Luke Rowe (GB), Magnus Sheffield (US, neo-pro), Pavel Sivakov (Rus), Ben Swift (GB), Geraint Thomas (GB), Ben Tulett (GB), Ben Turner (GB, neo-pro), Dylan van Baarle (Ned), Elia Viviani (Ita), Cameron Wurf (Aus), Adam Yates (GB).

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux (Bel)

Jan Bakelants (Bel), Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor), Dimitri Claeys (Bel), Aimé De Gendt (Bel), Dries De Pooter (Bel, trainee from Aug 1), Theo Delacroix (Fra, neo-pro), Tom Devriendt (Bel), Biniam Ghirmay Hailu (Eri), Kobe Goossens (Bel), Quinten Hermans (Bel), Jan Hirt (Cze), Laurens Huys (Bel), Julius Johansen (Den), Alexander Kristoff (Nor), Louis Meintjes (SA), Madis Mihkels (Est, trainee from Aug 1), Hugo Page (Fra, neo-pro), Andrea Pasqualon (Ita), Barnabas Peak (Hun), Simone Petilli (Ita), Adrien Petit (Fra), Baptiste Planckaert (Bel), Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita), Lorenzo Rota (Ita), Rein Taaramae (Est), Gerben Thijssen (Bel), Taco van der Hoorn (Ned), Corné van Kessel (Ned), Kevin Van Melsen (Bel), Boy van Poppel (Ned), Loïc Vliegen (Bel), Georg Zimmermann (Ger).

Israel-Premier Tech (Isr)

Rudy Barbier (Fra), Sebastian Berwick (Aus, neo-pro), Patrick Bevin (Aus), Jenthe Biermans (Bel), Guillaume Boivin (Can), Matthias Brändle (Aut), Alexander Cataford (Can), Simon Clarke (NZ), Alessandro De Marchi (Ita), Alex Dowsett (GB), Itamar Einhorn (Isr), Chris Froome (GB), Jakob Fuglsang (Den), Omer Goldstein (Isr), Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor), Ben Hermans (Bel), Reto Hollenstein (Swi), Hugo Houle (Can), Daryl Impey (SA), Taj Jones (Aus, neo-pro), Krists Neilands (Lat), Guy Niv (Isr), Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita), James Piccoli (Can), Guy Sagiv (Isr), Corbin Strong (NZ, neo-pro), Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel), Sep Vanmarcke (Bel), Michael Woods (Can), Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den), Rick Zabel (Ger).

Jumbo-Visma (Ned)

Edoardo Affini (Ita), Tiesj Benoot (Bel), Koen Bouwman (Ned), David Dekker (Ned, neo-pro), Rohan Dennis (Aus), Tom Dumoulin (Ned), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned), Tobias Foss (Nor), Robert Gesink (Ned), Chris Harper (Aus), Michel Hessmann (Ger, neo-pro), Lennard Hofstede (Ned), Olav Kooij (Ned, neo-pro), Steven Kruijswijk (Ned), Sepp Kuss (US), Christophe Laporte (Fra), Gijs Leemreize (Ned, neo-pro), Sam Oomen (Ned), Primoz Roglic (Slo), Timo Roosen (Ned), Mike Teunissen (Ned), Milan Vader (Ned), Wout van Aert (Bel), Tosh Van der Sande (Bel), Mick van Dijke (Ned, neo-pro), Tim van Dijke (Ned, neo-pro), Jos van Emden (Ned), Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel), Jonas Vingegaard (Den).

Lotto-Soudal (Bel)

Cedric Beullens (Bel), Victor Campenaerts (Bel), Filippo Conca (Ita, neo-pro), Steff Cras (Bel), Jasper De Buyst (Bel), Thomas De Gendt (Bel), Arnaud De Lie (Bel, neo-pro), Jarrad Drizners (Aus, neo-pro), Caleb Ewan (Aus), Frederik Frison (Bel), Philippe Gilbert (Bel), Sébastien Grignard (Bel, neo-pro), Matthew Holmes (GB), Roger Kluge (Ger), Andreas Kron (Den), Kamil Malecki (Pol), Sylvain Moniquet (Bel, neo-pro), Michael Schwarzmann (Ger), Rüdiger Selig (Ger), Harry Sweeny (Aus, neo-pro), Maxim Van Gils (Bel, neo-pro), Brent Van Moer (Bel), Harm Vanhoucke (Bel), Florian Vermeersch (Bel), Viktor Verschaeve (Bel, neo-pro), Xandres Vervloesem (Bel, neo-pro), Tim Wellens (Bel).

Movistar (Spa)

Alex Aranburu (Spa), Jorge Arcas (Spa), Will Barta (US), Iñigo Elosegui (Spa), Imanol Erviti (Spa), Iván García Cortina (Spa), Abner González (Pur, neo-pro), Juri Hollmann (Ger), Gorka Izagirre (Spa), Johan Jacobs (Swi), Matteo Jorgenson (US), Max Kanter (Ger), Oier Lazkano (Spa), Enric Mas (Spa), Lluís Mas (Spa), Gregor Mühlberger (Aut), Mathias Norsgaard (Den), Nelson Oliveira (Por), Antonio Pedrero (Spa), Vinicius Rangel Costa (Bra, neo-pro), Óscar Rodríguez (Spa), José Joaquín Rojas (Spa), Einer Rubio (Col), Sergio Samitier (Spa), Gonzalo Serrano (Spa), Iván Sosa (Col), Albert Torres (Spa), Alejandro Valverde (Spa), Carlos Verona (Spa).

Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl (Bel)

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra), Kasper Asgreen (Den), Andrea Bagioli (Ita), Davide Ballerini (Ita), Mattia Cattaneo (Ita), Rémi Cavagna (Fra), Mark Cavendish (GB), Josef Cerny (Cze), Tim Declercq (Bel), Dries Devenyns (Bel), Remco Evenepoel (Bel), Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den), Fabio Jakobsen (Ned), Iljo Keisse (Bel), James Knox (GB), Yves Lampaert (Bel), Fausto Masnada (Ita), Michael Morkov (Den), Mauro Schmid (Swi, neo-pro), Florian Sénéchal (Fra), Pieter Serry (Bel), Stijn Steels (Bel), Jannik Steimle (Ger, neo-pro), Zdenek Stybar (Cze), Martin Svrcek (Svk, from July 1), Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel), Stan Van Tricht (Bel, neo-pro), Ilan Van Wilder (Bel), Mauri Vansevenant (Bel, neo-pro), Ethan Vernon (GB, neo-pro), Louis Vervaeke (Bel).

Trek-Segafredo (US)

Jon Aberasturi (Spa), Filippo Baroncini (Ita, neo-pro), Julien Bernard (Fra), Gianluca Brambilla (Ita), Marc Brustenga (Spa, neo-pro), Dario Cataldo (Ita), Giulio Ciccone (Ita), Jakob Egholm (Den), Kenny Elissonde (Fra), Tony Gallopin (Fra), Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri), Asbjorn Hellemose (Den, neo-pro), Markus Hoelgaard (Nor), Daan Hoole (Ned, neo-pro), Alexander Kamp (Den), Alex Kirsch (Lux), Emils Liepins (Lat), Juan Pedro López (Spa), Bauke Mollema (Hol), Jacopo Mosca (Ita), Matteo Moschetti (Ita), Mads Pedersen (Den), Simon Pellaud (Fra), Quinn Simmons (US), Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den, neo-pro), Toms Skujins (Lat), Jasper Stuyven (Bel), Edward Theuns (Bel), Antonio Tiberi (Ita, neo-pro), Antwan Tolhoek (Ned), Otto Vergaerde (Bel).

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

Pascal Ackermann (Ger), Joao Almeida (Por), Andrés Camilo Ardila (Col), Juan Ayuso (Spa, neo-pro), George Bennett (NZ), Mikkel Bjerg (Den), Alexys Brunel (Fra), Rui Costa (Por), Alessandro Covi (Ita), Finn Fisher-Black (NZ, neo-pro), Davide Formolo (Ita), Fernando Gaviria (Col), Ryan Gibbons (SA), Felix Gross (Ger, neo-pro), Marc Hirschi (Swi), Álvaro Hodeg (Col), Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor), Rafal Majka (Pol), Brandon McNulty (US), Yousef Mirza (UAE), Juan Sebastián Molano (Col), Ivo Oliveira (Por), Rui Oliveira (Por), Tadej Pogacar (Slo), Jan Polanc (Slo), Maximiliano Richeze (Arg), Marc Soler (Spa), Joel Suter (Swi), Matteo Trentin (Ita), Oliviero Troia (Ita), Diego Ulissi (Ita).

ProTeams

Alpecin-Fenix (Bel)

Edward Anderson (US), Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger), Sjoerd Bax (Ned), Tobias Bayer (Aut), Dries De Bondt (Bel), Floris De Tier (Bel), Silvan Dillier (Swi), Samuel Gaze (NZ), Michael Gogl (Aut), Jimmy Janssens (Bel), Alexander Krieger (Ger), Senne Leysen (Bel), Jakub Mareczko (Ita), Tim Merlier (Bel), Xandro Meurisse (Bel), Stefano Oldani (Ita), Jasper Philipsen (Bel), Edward Planckaert (Bel), Jonas Rickaert (Bel), Oscar Riesebeek (Ned), Kristian Sbaragli (Ita), Robert Stannard (Aus), Lionel Taminiaux (Bel), Scott Thwaites (GB), Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel), David van der Poel (Ned), Mathieu van der Poel (Ned), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel), Gianni Vermeersch (Bel), Julien Vermote (Bel), Jay Vine (Aus).

Arkéa-Samsic (Fra)

Winner Anacona (Col), Warren Barguil (Fra), Maxime Bouet (Fra), Nacer Bouhanni (Fra), Amaury Capiot (Bel), Benjamin Declercq (Bel), Anthony Delaplace (Fra), Nicolas Edet (Fra), Miguel Eduardo Flórez (Col), Élie Gesbert (Fra), Donavan Grondin (Fra), Thibault Guernalec (Fra), Simon Guglielmi (Fra), Romain Hardy (Fra), Hugo Hofstetter (Fra), Kévin Ledanois (Fra), Matis Louvel (Fra), Dan McLay (GB), Christophe Noppe (Bel), Lukasz Owsian (Pol), Markus Pajur (Est), Laurent Pichon (Fra), Dayer Quintana (Col), Nairo Quintana (Col), Michel Ries (Ned), Alan Riou (Fra), Clément Russo (Fra), Connor Swift (GB), Kevin Vauquelin (Fra), Alessandro Verre (Ita).

B&B Hotels-KTM (Fra)

Pierre Barbier (Fra), Cyril Barthe (Fra), Alan Boileau (Fra), Franck Bonnamour (Fra), Maxime Chevalier (Fra), Jens Debusschere (Bel), Thibault Ferasse (Fra), Cyril Gautier (Fra), Alexis Gougeard (Fra), Miguel Heidemann (Ger), Jonathan Hivert (Fra), Quentin Jauregui (Fra), Victor Koretzky (Fra), Adrien Lagrée (Fra), Axel Laurance (Fra), Jérémy Lecroq (Fra), Cyril Lemoine (Fra), Julien Morice (Fra), Luca Mozzato (Fra), Raphaël Parisella (Can), Pierre Rolland (Fra), Sebastian Schönberger (Aut), Jordi Warlop (Bel).

Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces WB (Bel)

Stanisław Aniolkowski (Pol), Louis Blouwe (Bel), Dorian De Maeght (Bel), Cériel Desal (Bel), Timothy Dupont (Bel), Karl Patrick Lauk (Est), Arjen Livyns (Bel), Johan Meens (Bel), Milan Menten (Bel), Rémy Mertz (Bel), Kenny Molly (Bel), Mathijs Paasschens (Hol), Tom Paquot (Bel), Dimitri Peyskens (Bel), Laurenz Rex (Bel), Ludovic Robeet (Bel), Bas Tietema (Ned), Marco Tizza (Ita), Quentin Venner (Bel), Luc Wirtgen (Lux), Tom Wirtgen (Lux).

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise (Bel)

Ruben Apers (Bel), Jenno Berckmoes (Bel), Kamiel Bonneu (Bel), Vito Braet (Bel), Alex Colman (Bel), Sander De Pestel (Bel), Lindsay De Vylder (Bel), Gilles De Wilde (Bel), Tuur Dens (Bel), Milan Fretin (Bel), Robbe Ghys (Bel), Rune Herregodts (Bel), Jules Hesters (Bel), Arne Marit (Bel), Julian Mertens (Bel), Jens Reynders (Bel), Aaron Van Poucke (Bel), Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel), Ward Vanhoof (Bel), Aaron Verwilst (Bel), Sasha Weemaes (Bel).

TotalEnergies (Fra)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor), Maciej Bodnar (Pol), Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita), Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra), Jérémy Cabot (Fra), Víctor de la Parte (Spa), Fabien Doubey (Fra), Sandy Dujardin (Fra), Valentin Ferron (Fra), Alexandre Geniez (Fra), Fabien Grellier (Fra), Alan Jousseaume (Fra), Pierre Latour (Fra), Chris Lawless (GB), Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra), Daniel Oss (Ita), Paul Ourselin (Fra), Cristián Rodríguez (Spa), Juraj Sagan (Svk), Peter Sagan (Svk), Julien Simon (Fra), Geoffrey Soupe (Fra), Niki Terpstra (Hol), Anthony Turgis (Fra), Dries Van Gestel (Bel), Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra).

Uno-X (Nor)

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor), Idar Andersen (Nor), Erlend Blikra (Nor), Anthon Charmig (Den), Fredrik Dversnes (Nor), Niklas Eg (Den), Jonas Gregaard (Den), Tord Gudmestad (Nor), Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor), Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor), Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor), Lasse Norman Hansen (Den), Jacob Hindsgaul (Den), Adne Holter (Nor), Morten Hulgaard (Den), Kristian Kulset (Nor), Sindre Kulset (Nor), Niklas Larsen (Den), William Blume Levy (Den), Erik Resell (Nor), Lars Saugstad (Nor), Anders Skaarseth (Nor), Iver Skaarseth (Nor), Torjus Sleen (Nor), Rasmus Tiller (Nor), Torstein Traeen (Nor), Martin Urianstad (Nor), Soren Waeenskjold (Nor), Syver Waested (Nor).