Paris-Roubaix – Paris-Roubaix 2021: When are the men's and women's races, who is on the starting lists and how can I follow both classics? - GETTY IMAGES

What is this race and why should I care about it?

Whether or not Paris-Roubaix is the toughest one-day race in cycling remains a moot point, particularly if you are Belgian, but is is certainly one of the most evocative in the men's – and now women's – calendar,

Possibly one of the most unique races in cycling due to the extensive sections of pavé, or cobblestones, that pepper the course, The Hell of the North can be decided as much by luck and bravery as tactical acumen.

Moved from its original slot in the calendar due to the coronavirus crisis in northern France in April, Paris-Roubaix in 2021 will for the men be the fourth monument of their season following Milan-Sanremo, Tour of Flanders and Liège-Bastogne-Liège and comes a week before Il Lombardia. This year will be the first running of the women's race.

Despite its title, the race has not departed from the French capital since 1967 after organisers moved the start line to around 60km north of Paris in Compiègne in 1968, while the women's race sets off from Denain.

Paris-Roubaix had been dominated by the Belgian riders who have won 57 of the 117 editions, including Philippe Gilbert who triumphed the last time the race took place in 2019 – last year's race was cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. France has had 28 victories. No Briton has won the race, though three have stood on the third step of the podium – Barry Hoban (1972), Roger Hammond (2004) and Ian Stannard (2016).

When are the Paris-Roubaix races?

The women's race takes place on Saturday October 2, 2021, while the men compete the following day on Sunday October 3.

How long are this year's races?

Details of the inaugural edition of the women's race have yet to be released other than it will start in Denain and conclude in the open-air Vélodrome André-Pétrieux in Roubaix. The 118th edition of the men's race, setting off from Compiègne and finishing in the same velodrome as the women the previous day, is 257 kilometres and will will feature numerous cobbled sections, details of which have yet to be announced.

How can I watch the men's and women's race?

Those lucky enough to have subscriptions can watch the action on Eurosport or GCN+. If you cannot watch the race on television, or your smartphone, then you can follow the action from both the women's and men's races here, so bookmark this page and follow the action with us.

What's in it for the winner?

In addition to a mounted cobble on a plinth, a name plaque being attached to the famous old showers behind the Vélodrome André-Pétrieux and their name inscribed into cycling folklore in perpetuity, the winner of the men's race will also trouser a cheque to the value of €20,000 while the runner-up gets €10,000 and the rider on the third step of the podium €5,000. Each rider in the top 20 will take home something.

With Paris-Roubaix being a WorldTour race, there will also be points on offer that will go towards a riders' overall rankings . . .

What does the men's startlist look like?

As with all WorldTour races, each of the 19 teams that make up the top-flight of professional cycling receive an invite and in the case of Paris-Roubaix each of them are contractually obliged to race.

In addition to the WorldTeams, Alpecin-Fenix qualified as the No 1 ranked ProTeam from 2020 while Arkéa-Samsic, B&B Hotels p/b KTM, Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB, Delko and TotalEnergies were handed wild card entries. In total 25 teams of seven will compete in a field of 175 riders.

In the countdown to the race, Telegraph Sport will update the provisional starting list by bolding up their names as and when riders are named by their teams, or are strongly expected to be on the starting line.

WorldTeams

Ag2r-Citroën (Fra): François Bidard (Fra), Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra), Lilian Calmejane (Fra), Clément Champoussin (Fra, neo-pro), Mikaël Cherel (Fra), Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra), Stan Dewulf (Bel), Julien Duval (Fra), Mathias Frank (Swi), Tony Gallopin (Fra), Ben Gastauer (Lux), Dorian Godon (Fra), Alexis Gougeard (Fra), Jaakko Hanninen (Fin, neo-pro), Anthony Jullien (Fra, neo-pro), Bob Jungels (Lux), Lawrence Naesen (Bel), Oliver Naesen (Bel), Ben O'Connor (Aus), Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra), Nans Peters (Fra), Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra, neo-pro), Marc Sarreau (Fra), Michael Schär (Swi), Damien Touzé (Fra), Greg Van Avermaet (Bel), Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel), Andrea Vendrame (Ita), Clément Venturini (Fra), Larry Warbasse (US).

Astana-Premier Tech (Kaz): Alex Aranburu (Spa), Samuele Battistella (Ita, neo-pro), Manuele Boaro (Ita), Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz, neo-pro), Rodrigo Contreras (Col), Stefan de Bod (SA), Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz, neo-pro), Fabio Felline (Ita), Omar Fraile (Spa), Jakob Fuglsang (Den), Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz), Jonas Gregaard (Den), Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz), Hugo Houle (Can), Ion Izagirre (Spa), Gorka Izagirre (Spa), Merhawi Kudus (Eri), Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz), Davide Martinelli (Ita), Yuriy Natarov (Kaz), Ben Perry (Can), Andrea Piccolo (Ita, neo-pro), Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz, neo-pro), Óscar Rodríguez (Spa), Javier Romo (Spa, neo-pro), Luis León Sánchez (Spa), Matteo Sobrero (Ita, neo-pro), Nikita Stalnov (Kaz), Harold Tejada (Col, neo-pro), Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus), Artyom Zakharov (Kaz).

Bahrain Victorious (Brn): Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn), Phil Bauhaus (Ger), Pello Bilbao (Spa), Santiago Buitrago (Col, neo-pro), Eros Capecchi (Ita), Damiano Caruso (Ita), Sonny Colbrelli (Ita), Scott Davies (GB), Feng Chun-kai (Twn), Jack Haig (Aus), Marco Haller (Aut), Heinrich Haussler (Aus), Kevin Inkelaar (Hol, neo-pro), Mikel Landa (Spa), Ahmed Madan (Brn, neo-pro), Gino Mäder (Swi), Jonathan Milan (Ita, neo-pro), Matej Mohoric (Slo), Domen Novak (Slo), Mark Padun (Ukr), Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut), Wout Poels (Hol), Marcel Sieberg (Ger), Dylan Teuns (Bel), Jan Tratnik (Slo), Rafael Valls (Spa), Stephen Williams (GB), Fred Wright (GB, neo-pro).

BikeExchange (Aus): Jack Bauer (NZ), Sam Bewley (NZ), Brent Bookwalter (US), Esteban Chaves (Col), Kevin Colleoni (Ita, neo-pro), Luke Durbridge (Aus), Alex Edmondson (Aus), Tsgabu Grmay (Eth), Kaden Groves (Aus, neo-pro), Lucas Hamilton (Aus), Michael Hepburn (Aus), Damien Howson (Aus), Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den), Tanel Kangert (Est), Alexander Konychev (Ita, neo-pro), Michael Matthews (Aus), Cameron Meyer (Aus), Luka Mezgec (Slo), Mikel Nieve (Spa), Barnabas Peak (Hun, neo-pro), Nick Schultz (Aus), Callum Scotson (Aus), Dion Smith (NZ), Robert Stannard (Aus), Simon Yates (GB), Andrey Zeits (Kaz).

Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger): Pascal Ackermann (Ger), Giovanni Aleotti (Ita, neo-pro), Erik Baska (Svk), Cesare Benedetti (Ita), Maciej Bodnar (Pol), Emanuel Buchmann (Ger), Marcus Burghardt (Ger), Matteo Fabbro (Ita), Patrick Gamper (Aut, neo-pro), Felix Grosschartner (Aut), Lennard Kämna (Ger), Wilco Kelderman (Hol), Patrick Konrad (Aut), Martin Laas (Est), Jordi Meeus (Bel, neo-pro), Daniel Oss (Ita), Anton Palzer (Ger, neo-pro from April 1), Nils Politt (Ger), Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut), Juraj Sagan (Svk), Peter Sagan (Svk), Maximilian Schachmann (Ger), Ide Schelling (Hol, neo-pro), Andreas Schillinger (Ger), Michael Schwarzmann (Ger), Rudiger Selig (Ger), Matthew Walls (GB, neo-pro), Frederik Wandahl (Den, neo-pro), Ben Zwiehoff (Ger).

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Fra): Piet Allegaert (Bel), Fernando Barceló (Spa), Natnael Berhane (Eri), Tom Bohli (Swi), Andre Carvalho (Por), Thomas Champion (Fra, neo-pro), Simone Consonni (Ita), Jempy Drucker (Lux), Nicolas Edet (Fra), Rubén Fernández (Spa), Eddy Finé (Fra, neo-pro), Simon Geschke (Ger), Nathan Haas (Aus), Jesús Herrada (Spa), José Herrada (Spa), Victor Lafay (Fra), Christophe Laporte (Fra), Guillaume Martin (Fra), Emmanuel Morin (Fra), Anthony Perez (Fra), Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra), Rémy Rochas (Fra), Fabio Sabatini (Ita), Szymon Sajnok (Pol), Hugo Toumire (Fra, neo-pro from August 1), Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel), Elia Viviani (Ita), Attilio Viviani (Ita, neo-pro), Jelle Wallays (Bel).

Deceuninck-Quick Step (Bel): Julian Alaphilippe (Fra), Joao Almeida (Por), Shane Archbold (NZ), Kasper Asgreen (Den), Andrea Bagioli (Ita, neo-pro), Davide Ballerini (Ita), Sam Bennett (Irl), Mattia Cattaneo (Ita), Rémi Cavagna (Fra), Mark Cavendish (GB), Josef Cerny (Cze), Tim Declercq (Bel), Dries Devenyns (Bel), Remco Evenepoel (Bel), Ian Garrison (US), Álvaro Hodeg (Col), Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den), Fabio Jakobsen (Hol), Iljo Keisse (Bel), James Knox (GB), Yves Lampaert (Bel), Fausto Masnada (Ita), Michael Morkov (Den), Florian Sénéchal (Fra), Pieter Serry (Bel), Stijn Steels (Bel), Jannik Steimle (Ger, neo-pro), Zdenek Stybar (Cze), Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel), Mauri Vansevenant (Bel, neo-pro).

DSM (Ger): Thymen Arensman (Hol, neo-pro), Nikias Arndt (Ger), Romain Bardet (Fra), Tiesj Benoot (Bel), Cees Bol (Hol), Marco Brenner (Ger, neo-pro), Romain Combaud (Fra), Alberto Dainese (Ita, neo-pro), Nico Denz (Ger), Mark Donovan (GB, neo-pro), Nils Eekhoff (Hol, neo-pro), Felix Gall (Aut, neo-pro), Chad Haga (US), Chris Hamilton (Aus), Jai Hindley (Aus), Max Kanter (Ger), Soren Kragh Andersen (Den), Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den), Andreas Leknessund (Nor, neo-pro), Niklas Märkl (Ger, neo-pro), Joris Nieuwenhuis (Hol), Casper Pedersen (Den), Nicholas Roche (Irl), Martin Salmon (Ger, neo-pro), Michael Storer (Aus), Florian Stork (Ger), Jasha Sütterlin (Ger), Martijn Tusveld (Hol), Ilan Van Wilder (Bel, neo-pro), Kevin Vermaerke (US).

EF Education-Nippo (US): Daniel Arroyave (Col, neo-pro), Will Barta (US), Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn), Alberto Bettiol (Ita), Stefan Bissegger (Swi, neo-pro), Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu), Diego Camargo (Col, neo-pro), Simon Carr (GB, neo-pro), Hugh Carthy (GB), Magnus Cort (Den), Lawson Craddock (US), Mitchell Docker (Aus), Julien El Fares (Fra), Ruben Guerreiro (Por), Sergio Higuita (Col), Moreno Hofland (Hol), Alex Howes (US), Jens Keukeleire (Bel), Sebastian Langeveld (Hol), Lachlan Morton (Aus), Hideto Nakane (Jpn), Logan Owen (US), Neilson Powless (US), Jonas Rutsch (Ger, neo-pro), Tom Scully (NZ), Rigoberto Urán (Col), Michael Valgren (Den), Julius van den Berg (Hol), Tejay van Garderen (US), James Whelan (Aus).

Groupama-FDJ (Fra): Bruno Armirail (Fra), Matteo Badilatti (Swi), William Bonnet (Fra), Alexys Brunel (Fra, neo-pro), Clément Davy (Fra, neo-pro), Mickaël Delage (Fra), Arnaud Démare (Fra), Antione Duchesne (Can), David Gaudu (Fra), Kevin Geniets (Hol), Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita), Simon Guglielmi (Fra, neo-pro), Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu), Stefan Küng (Swi), Mathieu Ladagnous (Fra), Olivier Le Gac (Fra), Fabian Lienhard (Swi), Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe), Valentin Madouas (Fra), Rudy Molard (Fra), Thibaut Pinot (Fra), Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi), Anthony Roux (Fra), Miles Scotson (Aus), Romain Seigle (Fra), Ramon Sinkeldam (Hol), Jake Stewart (GB, neo-pro), Benjamin Thomas (Fra), Attila Valter (Hun, neo-pro), Lars van den Berg (Hol, neo-pro).

Ineos Grenadiers (GB): Andrey Amador (Crc), Leonardo Basso (Ita), Egan Bernal (Col), Richard Carapaz (Ecu), Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa), Laurens De Plus (Bel), Rohan Dennis (Aus), Owain Doull (GB), Eddie Dunbar (Irl), Filippo Ganna (Ita), Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB), Michal Golas (Pol), Ethan Hayter (GB, neo-pro), Sebastián Henao (Col), Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol), Daniel Martínez (Col), Gianni Moscon (Ita), Jhonatan Narváez (Col), Tom Pidcock (GB, neo-pro), Richie Porte (Aus), Salvatore Puccio (Ita), Brandon Smith Rivera (Col, neo-pro), Carlos Rodríguez (Spa, neo-pro), Luke Rowe (GB), Pavel Sivakov (Rus), Iván Sosa (Col), Ben Swift (Team Sky), Geraint Thomas (GB), Dylan van Baarle (Hol), Cameron Wurf (Aus), Adam Yates (GB).

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux (Bel): Jan Bakelants (Bel), Jérémy Bellicaud (Fra, neo-pro), Aimé De Gendt (Bel), Jasper De Plus (Bel, neo-pro), Ludwig De Winter (Bel), Theo Delacroix (Fra, neo-pro), Tom Devriendt (Bel), Odd Christian Eiking (Nor), Alex Evans (Aus, neo-pro), Quinten Hermans (Bel, neo-pro), Jan Hirt (Cze), Jonas Koch (Ger), Wesley Kreder (Hol), Maurits Lammertink (Hol), Louis Meintjes (SA), Riccardo Minali (Ita), Andrea Pasqualon (Ita), Simone Petilli (Ita), Baptiste Planckaert (Bel), Lorenzo Rota (Ita), Rein Taaramae (Est), Taco van der Hoorn (Hol), Corné van Kessel (Hol), Kevin Van Melsen (Bel), Boy van Poppel (Hol), Danny van Poppel (Hol), Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel), Loïc Vliegen (Bel), Georg Zimmermann (Ger, neo-pro).

Israel Start-up Nation (Isr): Rudy Barbier (Fra), Sebastian Berwick (Aus, neo-pro), Patrick Bevin (Aus), Jenthe Biermans (Bel), Guillaume Boivin (Can), Matthias Brändle (Aut), Alexander Cataford (Can), Davide Cimolai (Ita), Alessandro De Marchi (Ita), Alex Dowsett (GB), Itamar Einhorn (Isr), Chris Froome (GB), Omer Goldstein (Isr), André Greipel (Ger), Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor), Ben Hermans (Bel), Hugo Hofstetter (Fra), Reto Hollenstein (Swi), Daryl Impey (SA), Taj Jones (Aus), Dan Martin (Irl), Krists Neilands (Lat), Guy Niv (Isr), James Piccoli (Can), Alexis Renard (Fra, neo-pro), Guy Sagiv (Isr), Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den), Norman Vahtra (Est, neo-pro), Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel), Sep Vanmarcke (Bel), Michael Woods (Can), Rick Zabel (Ger).

Jumbo-Visma (Hol): Edoardo Affini (Ita), George Bennett (NZ), Koen Bouwman (Hol), David Dekker (Hol, neo-pro), Tom Dumoulin (Hol), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Hol), Tobias Foss (Nor, neo-pro), Robert Gesink (Hol), Dylan Groenewegen (Hol), Chris Harper (Aus), Lennard Hofstede (Hol), Steven Kruijswijk (Hol), Olav Kooij (Hol, neo-pro), Sepp Kuss (US), Gijs Leemreize (Hol, neo-pro), Paul Martens (Ger), Tony Martin (Ger), Sam Oomen (Hol), Christoph Pfingsten (Ger), Primoz Roglic (Slo), Timo Roosen (Hol), Mike Teunissen (Hol), Antwan Tolhoek (Hol), Wout van Aert (Bel), Jos van Emden (Hol), Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel), Jonas Vingegaard (Den), Maarten Wynants (Bel).

Lotto-Soudal (Bel): Filippo Conca (Ita, neo-pro), Steff Cras (Bel), Jasper De Buyst (Bel), Thomas De Gendt (Bel), John Degenkolb (Ger), Caleb Ewan (Aus), Frederik Frison (Bel), Philippe Gilbert (Bel), Kobe Goossens (Bel, neo-pro), Sébastien Grignard (Bel, neo-pro), Matthew Holmes (GB), Roger Kluge (Ger), Andreas Kron (Den), Kamil Malecki (Pol), Tomasz Marczynski (Pol), Sylvain Moniquet (Bel, neo-pro), Stefano Oldani (Ita, neo-pro), Harry Sweeny (Aus, neo-pro), Gerben Thijssen (Bel, neo-pro), Tosh Van der Sande (Bel), Maxim Van Gils (Bel, neo-pro), Brent Van Moer (Bel), Harm Vanhoucke (Bel), Florian Vermeersch (Bel, neo-pro), Viktor Verschaeve (Bel, neo-pro), Xandres Vervloesem (Bel, neo-pro), Tim Wellens (Bel).

Movistar (Spa): Juan Diego Alba (Col, neo-pro), Jorge Arcas (Spa), Héctor Carretero (Spa), Dario Cataldo (Spa), Gabriel Cullaigh (GB, neo-pro), Iñigo Elosegui (Spa, neo-pro), Imanol Erviti (Spa), Iván García Cortina (Spa), Abner González (Pur, neo-pro), Juri Hollmann (Ger, neo-pro), Johan Jacobs (Swi, neo-pro), Matteo Jorgenson (US, neo-pro), Miguel Ángel López (Col), Lluís Mas (Spa), Enric Mas (Spa), Sebastián Mora (Spa), Gregor Mühlberger (Aut), Mathias Norsgaard (Den), Nelson Oliveira (Por), Antonio Pedrero (Spa), José Joaquín Rojas (Spa), Einer Rubio (Col, neo-pro), Sergio Samitier (Spa), Gonzalo Serrano (Spa), Marc Soler (Spa), Albert Torres (Spa), Alejandro Valverde (Spa), Carlos Verona (Spa), Davide Villella (Ita).

Qhubeka-NextHash (SA): Sander Armée (Bel), Fabio Aru (Ita), Carlos Barbero (Spa), Sean Bennett (US), Connor Brown (NZ, neo-pro), Victor Campenaerts (Bel), Dimitri Claeys (Bel), Simon Clarke (Aus), Nicholas Dlamini (SA), Kilian Frankiny (Swi), Michael Gogl (Aut), Lasse Norman Hansen (Den), Sergio Henao (Col), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (SA), Bert-Jan Lindeman (Hol), Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita), Matteo Pelucchi (Ita), Robert Power (Aus), Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita), Mauro Schmid (Swi, neo-pro), Andreas Stokbro (Den), Dylan Sunderland (Aus, neo-pro), Harry Tanfield (GB), Karel Vacek (Cze), Emil Vinjebo (Den), Max Walscheid (Ger), Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol).

Trek-Segafredo (US): Julien Bernard (Fra), Gianluca Brambilla (Ita), Giulio Ciccone (Ita), Nicola Conci (Ita), Koen de Kort (Hol), Niklas Eg (Den), Jakob Egholm (Den), Kenny Elissonde (Fra), Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri), Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den, neo-pro), Alexander Kamp (Den), Alex Kirsch (Lux), Emils Liepins (Lat), Juan Pedro López (Spa, neo-pro), Bauke Mollema (Hol), Jacopo Mosca (Ita), Matteo Moschetti (Ita), Ryan Mullen (Irl), Antonio Nibali (Ita), Vincenzo Nibali (Ita), Mads Pedersen (Den), Charlie Quarterman (GB, neo-pro), Kiel Reijnen (US), Michel Ries (Lux, neo-pro), Quinn Simmons (US, neo-pro), Toms Skujins (Lat), Jasper Stuyven (Bel), Edward Theuns (Bel), Antonio Tiberi (Ita, neo-pro).

UAE Team Emirates (UAE): Andrés Camilo Ardila (Col, neo-pro), Juan Ayuso (Spa), Mikkel Bjerg (Den), Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor), Valerio Conti (Ita), Rui Costa (Por), Alessandro Covi (Ita, neo-pro), David de la Cruz (Spa), Joe Dombrowski (US), Davide Formolo (Ita), Fernando Gaviria (Col), Ryan Gibbons (SA), Marc Hirschi (Swi), Alexander Kristoff (Nor), Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor), Rafal Majka (Pol), Marco Marcato (Ita), Brandon McNulty (US), Yousef Mirza (UAE), Juan Sebastián Molano (Col), Cristian Camilo Muñoz (Col), Ivo Oliveira (Por), Rui Oliveira (Por), Tadej Pogacar (Slo), Jan Polanc (Slo), Alexandr Riabushenko (Blr), Maximiliano Richeze (Arg), Matteo Trentin (Ita), Oliviero Troia (Ita), Diego Ulissi (Ita).

ProTeams

Alpecin-Fenix (Bel): Edward Anderson (US), Tobias Bayer (Aut), Dries De Bondt (Bel), Floris De Tier (Bel), Laurens De Vreese (Bel), Silvan Dillier (Swi), Roy Jans (Bel), Jimmy Janssens (Bel), Alexander Krieger (Ger), Senne Leysen (Bel), Marcel Meisen (Ger), Tim Merlier (Bel), Xandro Meurisse (Bel), Sacha Modolo (Ita), Jasper Philipsen (Bel), Edward Planckaert (Bel), Alexandar Richardson (GB), Jonas Rickaert (Bel), Oscar Riesebeek (Hol), Kristian Sbaragli (Ita), Diether Sweeck (Ita), Lionel Taminiaux (Bel), Scott Thwaites (GB), Ben Tulett (GB), Petr Vakoc (Cze), David van der Poel (Hol), Mathieu van der Poel (Hol), Otto Vergaerde (Bel), Gianni Vermeersch (Bel), Louis Vervaeke (Bel), Jay Vine (Aus), Philipp Walsleben (Ger).

Arkéa-Samsic (Fra): Winner Anacona (Col), Warren Barguil (Fra), Thomas Boudat (Fra), Maxime Bouet (Fra), Nacer Bouhanni (Fra), Amaury Capiot (Bel), Benjamin Declercq (Bel), Anthony Delaplace (Fra), Miguel Eduardo Flórez (Col), Élie Gesbert (Fra), Donavan Grondin (Fra), Thibault Guernalec (Fra), Romain Hardy (Fra), Kévin Ledanois (Fra), Matis Louvel (Fra), Dan McLay (GB), Christophe Noppe (Bel), Lukasz Owsian (Pol), Markus Pajur (Est), Laurent Pichon (Fra), Dayer Quintana (Col), Nairo Quintana (Col), Alan Riou (Fra), Diego Rosa (Ita), Clément Russo (Fra), Connor Swift (GB), Bram Welten (Hol).

B&B Hotels p/b KTM (Fra): Frederik Backaert (Bel), Nicola Bagioli (Ita), Cyril Barthe (Fra), Alan Boileau (Fra), Franck Bonnamour (Fra), Maxime Cam (Fra), Maxime Chevalier (Fra), Bryan Coquard (Fra), Bert De Backer (Bel), Jens Debusschere (Bel), Thibault Ferasse (Fra), Cyril Gautier (Fra), Jonathan Hivert (Fra), Quentin Jauregui (Fra), Jérémy Lecroq (Fra), Cyril Lemoine (Fra), Eliot Lietaer (Bel), Julien Morice (Fra), Luca Mozzato (Fra), Quentin Pacher (Fra), Kévin Reza (Fra), Pierre Rolland (Fra), Sebastian Schönberger (Aut), Jonas van Genechten (Bel).

Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB (Bel): Stanisław Aniołkowski (Pol), Jonas Castrique (Bel), Sean De Bie (Bel), Timothy Dupont (Bel), Laurens Huys (Bel), Arjen Livyns (Bel), Milan Menten (Bel), Rémy Mertz (Bel), Kenny Molly (Bel), Mathijs Paasschens (Hol), Tom Paquot (Bel), Dimitri Peyskens (Bel), Laurenz Rex (Bel), Ludovic Robeet (Bel), Joel Suter (Swi), Boris Vallée (Bel), Jelle Vanendert (Bel), Quentin Venner (Bel), Luc Wirtgen (Lux), Tom Wirtgen (Lux).

Delko (Fra): Pierre Barbier (Fra), Clément Berthet (Fra), Clément Carisey (Fra), Lucas De Rossi (Fra), Yakob Debesay (Eri), Alexandre Delettre (Fra), José Manuel Díaz (Spa), Alessandro Fedeli (Ita), Delio Fernández (Spa), Mauro Finetto (Ita), Biniam Ghirmay (Eri), José Gonçalves (Por), Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rou), Mulu Hailemichael (Eth), Masahiro Ishigami (Jpn), August Jensen (Nor), Justin Jules (Fra), Mathias Le Turnier (Fra), Atsushi Oka (Jpn), Eduard Prades (Spa), Dusan Rajovic (Srb), Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu), Julien Trarieux (Fra).

TotalEnergies (Fra): Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor), Leonardo Bonifazio (Ita), Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita), Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra), Jérémy Cabot (Fra), Jérôme Cousin (Fra), Víctor de la Parte (Spa), Fabien Doubey (Fra), Valentin Ferron (Fra), Marlon Gaillard (Fra), Damien Gaudin (Fra), Alexandre Geniez (Fra), Fabien Grellier (Fra), Pierre Latour (Fra), Chris Lawless (GB), Florian Maitre (Fra), Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra), Paul Ourselin (Fra), Adrien Petit (Fra), Cristián Rodríguez (Spa), Romain Sicard (Fra), Julien Simon (Fra), Geoffrey Soupe (Fra), Niki Terpstra (Hol), Anthony Turgis (Fra), Dries Van Gestel (Bel), Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra).

What does the women's startlist look like?

All nine teams that make up the Women'sWorldTour – Alé BTC Ljubljana, BikeExchange, Canyon-Sram, DSM, FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope, Liv Racing, Movistar, SD Worx and Trek-Segafredo – will be in action, while the remaining 15 slots will be filled by UCI Women's Continental teams Arkéa, A.R. Monex, Ceratizit-WNT, Cogeas-Mettler, Coop-Hitec, Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus, Drops-Le Col, Jumbo-Visma, Lotto-Soudal, NXTG Racing, Parkhotel Valkenburg, Plantur-Pura, Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime, Tibco-SVB and Valcar-Travel & Service.

Full details to follow . . .