Paris-Roubaix 2019 – live updates

9:50AM

Welcome: the calm before the storm

Morning everybody and welcome to our live rolling blog from today's Paris-Roubaix, the 117th edition of the race nicknamed the Hell of the North.

Whether or not Paris-Roubaix is the toughest one-day race in the world of cycling remains a moot point, particularly if you are Belgian, but is is certainly one of the most evocative.

Possibly one of the most unique races in world cycling due to the extensive sections of pavé, or cobblestones, that pepper the course, The Hell of the North can be decided as much by luck and bravery as tactical acumen.

Following Milan-Sanremo and last weekend's Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix is the third monument of the season – the other two being Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Il Lombardia.

Despite its title, the race no longer departs from the French capital after organisers, in 1968, moved the start line to the town of Compiègne, around 60km north of Paris.

Unsurprisingly, Paris-Roubaix had been dominated by the Belgians who have won 56 of the 116 editions. France has had 28 victories.

No British rider has ever won the race, though three have stood on the third step of the podium – Barry Hoban (1972), Roger Hammond (2004) and Ian Stannard (2016).

At 257 kilometres it is long and with 29 sections of cobblestones covering a distance of 54.5km, roughly a fifth of the total distance raced, it is a race that could only have ever been conceived of in 1896. The health and safety suits – even the French ones – would have heart attacks if the concept of Paris-Roubaix was handed to them in 2018.

As with all WorldTour races, each of the 18 teams that make up the top-flight of professional cycling receive an invite and in the case of the Ronde all teams are contracted to race.

In addition to the WorldTour teams, race organisers ASO handed wildcard spots to seven Pro-Continental teams – Arkéa-Samsic, Cofidis Solutions Crédits, Delko-Marseille Provence, Direct Énergie, Roompot-Charles, Vital Concept-B&B Hotels and Wanty-Groupe Gobert.

While we are waiting for the real racing to get under way, have a listen to the latest episode of The Cycling Podcast in which the team pick over the bones from last Sunday's thriller in Flanders before, of course, discussing today's race . . .

Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and Daniel Friebe produce these rather excellent podcasts throughout the season covering the one-day races, stage races and grand tours

Right folks, while you digest the above information I'm off to grab a coffee and a croissant. The live blog 'proper' will be getting under way at around 11am – the riders then should be about 50km from the opening sector of cobbles at Troisvilles à Inchy