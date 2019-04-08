Paris-Roubaix 2019: When is the Hell of the North, what TV channel is it on and how can I follow all the live action?

Peter Sagan won last year's Paris-Roubaix, his first at the race nicknamed the 'Hell of the North' - Getty Images Europe

What is this race and why should I care about it?

Whether or not Paris-Roubaix is the toughest one-day race in the world of cycling remains a moot point, particularly if you are Belgian, but is is certainly one of the most evocative.

Possibly one of the most unique races in world cycling due to the extensive sections of pavé, or cobblestones, that pepper the course, The Hell of the North can be decided as much by luck and bravery as tactical acumen.

Following Milan-Sanremo and Sunday's Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix is the third monument of the season – the other two being Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Il Lombardia.

Despite its title, the race no longer departs from the French capital after organisers, in 1968, moved the start line to the town of Compiègne, around 60km north of Paris.

Unsurprisingly, Paris-Roubaix had been dominated by the Belgians who have won 56 of the 116 editions. France has had 28 victories.

No British rider has ever won the race, though three have stood on the third step of the podium – Barry Hoban (1972), Roger Hammond (2004) and Ian Stannard (2016).

When is Paris-Roubaix?

The 16th WorldTour race of the season – and its third monument – gets under way at 10am (BST) on Sunday April 14, 2019.

How long is this year's race?

The 117th edition of Paris-Roubaix is 257 kilometres long and this year features 29 sections of cobblestones covering a distance of 54.5km.

How can I watch this year's race?

Those lucky enough to have subscriptions to Eurosport can follow all the action on British Eurosport with coverage running from 11am through to the race's conclusion. Alternatively, you can bookmark this page and return on Sunday morning and join John MacLeary for live commentary.

What's in it for the winner?

The winner will trouser a cheque – or possibly a bank transfer to the same value, we have not asked race organisers ASO – to the value of €20,000 while the second-placed rider gets €10,000 and the rider on the third step of the podium €5,000. Each rider in the top 20 will take home something, even if it's only €500. Here's the breakdown . . .

What teams will ride Paris-Roubaix?

As with all WorldTour races, each of the 18 teams that make up the top-flight of professional cycling receive an invite and in the case of Paris-Roubaix all teams are contracted to race.

In addition to the WorldTour teams, race organisers Flanders Classics handed wildcard spots to seven Pro-Continental teams – Arkéa-Samsic, Cofidis Solutions Crédits, Delko-Marseille Provence, Direct Énergie, Roompot-Charles, Vital Concept-B&B Hotels and Wanty-Groupe Gobert.