Paris reopens Moore Park playground after volunteers, employees make repairs to vandalized equipment

Aug. 10—PARIS — Closed a few weeks ago after two episodes of vandalism, Moore Park has reopened due to the kindness of a School Administrative District 17 employee, a local business and three town employees, Town Manager Dawn Noyes said at Monday's Select Board meeting.

Noyes credited Joe Orlando, a maintenance worker for SAD 17, who had spare nuts and bolts that fit the playground equipment, and Bancroft Contracting Corp. employees, who fixed the damage fence. She also thanked Recreation Director Candace Jack, School Resource Officer Tim Holland and Highway Department employee Jesse Rowell for their work in getting the park ready to reopen.

Vandals hit the park on two consecutive weekends last month, breaking playground equipment, removing the nuts and bolts that held the equipment together and breaking the fence, lock and attempted to cut through the chain.

The nuts and bolts used by Orlando were spares from SAD 17 playgrounds and matched what Paris needed.

The Moore Park playground had been closed for safety reasons since July 19.

New signs have been placed warning people that the park is closed from sunset to sunrise. Police have increased patrols in the area.

Noyes noted that without the help from SAD 17, Bancroft and others, the playground would still be closed. The replacements for the bolts and screws are expected to arrive in six to eight weeks, Noyes said.

In other business, the board discussed purchasing a vehicle for the Town Office staff. Noyes said staff use their vehicles to conduct town business, with the Code Enforcement Officer logging the most miles. She said from April through July staff was getting $150 per month in reimbursement.

Noyes said she was considering a midsized SUV that could navigate construction sites and winter roads.

Selectman Scott McElravy asked Noyes to check with other towns the same size as Paris to see whether they have a vehicle for the Town Office.

Noyes said she and Town Clerk Elizabeth Knox spent roughly three hours last week visiting the 11 cemeteries the town is responsible to maintain. They discovered several require mowing and must have trees and limbs removed. A few were missing signs and had broken gravestones.

The mowing issue is being addressed, and the board gave Noyes permission to seek bids for tree service for the cemeteries.

The board approved sending Knox and two of her assistants to Portland on Oct. 12-13 for training on elections. Knox, who is the register of voters, is required to get recertified.

Noyes said an electronic speed limit sign revealed some interesting data near the fire station on Western Avenue. From July 22 through Aug. 3, the average number of vehicles on that stretch per hour was 785 vehicles. With the posted speed limit 25 mph, the average speed was 24 mph with 85% at 29 mph or less. The fastest recorded speed in the 25 mph zone was 59 mph.