'Paris is ready' - flag lands in France for 2024 Games

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo waved the flag that she had been handed in Tokyo during the handover ceremony as she stepped out of the aircraft bringing home some of the country's gold medallists.

The 2024 Games would be "something very positive for our country. They come at a good moment," Hidalgo told reporters.

Paris, she said, had learned many lessons from the experience of Tokyo, commending the city for its determination to proceed with the event.