Paris Patterson announces Tennessee visit

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols.

2023 offensive line prospect Paris Patterson will visit Tennessee this weekend.

“Knoxville this weekend,” Patterson said on Twitter Wednesday.

The 6-foot-6, 345-pound offensive line prospect is from East Saint Louis Senior High School in East St. Louis, Illinois.

The Vols offered Patterson April 12, 2021. He has offers from the Vols and Iowa State.

