In Paris Paralympics tuneup, US Men’s Wheelchair Basketball hosts Australia

With fewer than three months remaining until the 2024 Paris Paralymic Games, Team USA’s Men’s National Wheelchair Basketball Team is rounding into form. Since the team roster was finalized at the end of March, players have been training while also playing for their respective National Wheelchair Basketball Association teams.

Thursday, the NWBA and USA Wheelchair Basketball kicked off the 2024 Coastal Continental Clash with a four-game residency at Queens University in Charlotte, hosting Australia for a set of friendly matchups as an early tuneup for the Paris Games.

The Rollers took Game 1 of the event, 70-65 score. Jorge Salazar and Brian Bell, who finished with 10 points apiece, led Team USA. Australia was guided by a 21-point effort from Jaylen Brown.

A meet-and-greet followed the game Friday night, and a pair of games over the weekend finish the weekend run.