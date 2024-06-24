Paris Olympics: Dearica Hamby replacing Cameron Brink on 3x3 team

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Sparks star rookie Cameron Brink is going to be replaced by one of her teammates for the upcoming Paris Olympics, it was announced Monday.

WNBA veteran Dearica Hamby was selected as Brink's replacement by the USA Basketball 3x3 Women’s National Team Committee.

Brink, 22, suffered a brutal ACL injury in the Sparks’ loss against the red-hot Connecticut Sun last week.

Due to the severity of her injury, the No. 2 WNBA Draft pick was expected to miss the Olympic Games and the rest of the season.

"It is an honor to announce Dearica Hamby’s addition to the USA 3x3 Women’s National Team and we look forward to getting to work as a squad very soon," said Jay Demings, USA Basketball 3x3 national team director and member of the USA Basketball 3x3 women’s selection committee in a released statement. "USA Basketball continues to keep Cameron Brink in our thoughts as she focuses on her recovery."

Hamby signed with the LA Sparks ahead of the 2024 season and has been a consistent and reliable veteran for the team amid a rebuilding year.

So far this season, she’s averaging 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists per game. Earlier this month, the forward signed a contract extension with LA through the 2025 season.

Hamby has been involved with the USA 5-on-5 programs since 2022.

Other athletes on the 3x3 are Cierra Burdick, Rhyne Howard and Hailey Van Lith. They’ll be coached by Jennifer Rizzotti, president of the Connecticut Sun.