Paris 'not ready' for Olympics amid transport and housing worries

The transport system in Paris will not be ready in time for the 2024 Olympic Games, the city's mayor has said – sparking anger Thursday from political opponents. Anne Hidalgo also raised concerns over the capital's homelessness problem.

With less than a year before the Games kick off, the transport infrastructure in Paris is already under huge pressure, with commuters and tourists alike complaining of poor frequency, overcrowding and uncleanliness.

Nearly 15 million spectators and accredited people are expected to attend the Olympics, which run from 26 July to 11 August. The Paralympics follow from 28 August to 8 September.

The vast majority of events will take place in Paris and the surrounding Île-de-France suburbs.

Dual problems

Speaking on a talk show on TMC TV, Hidalgo said that while infrastructure for the Games would be on time, transport and housing were problematic.

"We still have problems in daily transport issues and we are still not reaching the comfort and punctuality needed for Parisians," Hidalgo said.

"There are places where the transport will not be ready and there will not be enough trains."

Many of the construction sites around the city have fallen behind schedule, notably for the RER E Porte Maillot station, which Hidalgo pointed out in the interview.

Accessibility

Another key issue facing Olympics organisers is public transport accessibility.

Only 3 percent of metro stations are accessible for people in wheelchairs for example, according to a documentary by French television channel TFI.



