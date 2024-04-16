In Paris, Nike Proves Women Are the Future of Sports

Courtesy of Nike

In recent weeks, the surge in attention toward women's sports has been electrifying. The groundbreaking 2024 NCAA Women’s National Championship game shattered glass ceilings and TV records and led to broader recognition of athletes like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. It feels like women in sports are finally get the recognition—if not the pay—they deserve, and it's just the beginning.

Building on this momentum, Nike unveiled its ambitious plans to celebrate the future of sports at the Paris 2024 Olympics with an event that brought together luminaries like Serena Williams, Sha'Carri Richardson, Tatyana McFadden, Jordan Chiles, and Dawn Staley. These women dominate both on and off the field; and with them setting the standard, it makes us eager to witness what next generation of leaders will emerge from the Paris Olympics in three months' time.

But for Tanya Hvizdak, Nike’s VP of Global Women’s Sports Marketing, the way forward begins with a simple question to all athletes: “What do you need from us?”

“Serving athletes means more than just providing products; it's about comprehensive support,” she says. “Now, they trust us. 'Can you help me with my mental wellness?' 'Can you assist with motherhood?' Families are leaning on us. We're becoming their trusted partner in all dimensions of their lives.”



Another way Nike serves its athletes? Through innovation. The event in Paris showcased this by unveiling the brand's reinvention of the iconic Nike Air sneakers. The new iteration, a forthcoming Pegasus Premium model, was made for the 2024 Olympic athletes and is set to launch for consumers in 2025.

Courtesy of Nike

At the Palais Brongniart in Paris, Nike contextualized just how much innovation and historical impact the sneaker has had since its 1978 debut by celebrating the past, present, and future of Nike Air in a curated immersion center with four distinct rooms. The first—Nike's Air Genealogy—delved into the rich history of Air's technology. Next was the the Air Culture room, which showcased how Nike infuses culture into its Air products. In the Air Reinvention room, visitors witnessed the groundbreaking advancements that were done for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Finally, the pièce de résistance awaited in the Future of Air room, where Nike showcased upcoming Air products.

The Paris Olympics will be a pivotal moment in Nike's history. Partnering with over 100 federations across team and individual sports, the brand will be supporting hundreds of athletes who are gearing up for the games. And the apparel collection for the 2024 Olympics represents the most data-driven and visually unified effort in Nike's history, with each kit and uniform crafted to reflect the unique identities and diverse communities of the countries and sports they represent.

Courtesy of Nike

Courtesy of Nike

This work includes a commitment to improving how the brand serves its women athletes through apparel and footwear. “As women, we embrace change and adaptability,” says Juliana Sagat, Lead Designer for Women’s Footwear Product Lifestyle. “Our preferences shift daily based on mood and surroundings. By analyzing data and insights specific to her, we ensure her experience is tailored to her unique perspective. It's not just about footwear; it's about how our products integrate seamlessly into her lifestyle. Designing a shoe for her involves thinking holistically about her needs and preferences, rather than focusing solely on one aspect.” In short, Nike understands that women athletes shouldn't have to compromise—comfort is essential, but so is looking and feeling cool.

Courtesy of Nike

Adding to the cool factor, Nike hosted its own fashion show in the city known for its incomparable fashion week, with some of Nike's most famous athletes donning pieces designed by buzzy partners like AMBUSH and Martine Rose. Serena Williams took center stage alongside the other world-class athletes as the brand unveiled its never-before-seen products for athletes this summer. “The idea of co-creating with athletes and our mission of making athlete dreams real combined with our commitment to innovating for the athlete all came to life on the stage,” says Heidi O’Neill, President of Consumer, Product & Brand. “We felt the athletes beaming with pride.”

Courtesy of Nike

Generated image Courtesy of Nike

Courtesy of Nike

Courtesy of Nike

“There are many factors at play that mark this as a game-changing chapter for women in sports, and I have no hesitation in stating that,” says O'Neill. “Nike stands at the heart of this movement with our unwavering support for women in sports, backing athletes like the Dawn's, A'ja's, and Caitlin's. However, it's the athletes themselves who are driving change, leaning in with their voices and their play. They are not only pushing Nike forward but also awakening the world to their significance and impact on sports.”

Originally Appeared on Glamour