Paris-Nice stage 4 - As it happened live

The Tour de France might be some way off yet, but it's perhaps fitting that the two men most likely to win it will have their first head-to-head contest on the season at the ski resort closest to Paris, Les Loges des Gardes. It's early in the season, but both Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard have made rapid starts to their campaigns, rattling off a succession of victories at opposite ends of Spain last month. Today's summit finish offers them a chance to take one another's measure in person. The winner will take a significant stride towards glory in Nice in March, but both men might learn a little more about what they need to do to wear yellow in Paris in July.

Pogacar stole an early march on Vingegaard by winning the intermediate sprint on each of the first two days of this race, amassing twelve seconds in bonuses as he did so. Vingegaard responded by leading his Jumbo-Visma squad to victory in yesterday's team time trial, though the novel format - more of that later - helped Pogacar limit his losses to 23 seconds. In the overall standings, Vingegaard lies third overall, 3 seconds behind leader Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost), while Pogacar is now 10th at 14 seconds.

DAMPIERRE FRANCE MARCH 07 Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark and Team EF Education Easypost celebrates at podium as Yellow Leader Jersey winner during the 81st Paris Nice 2023 Stage 3 a 322km team time trial from Dampierre en Burly to Dampierre en Burly ParisNice on March 07 2023 in Dampierre France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images

Magnus Cort's late, late effort almost secured stage victory for EF Education-EasyPost yesterday, but the Dane at least had the consolation of inheriting the yellow jersey from his compatriot Mads Pedersen. The full overall standings, courtesy of FirstCycling, are as follows:

Today’s stage starts in Julian Alaphilippe’s native Saint-Amand-Montrond, though that wasn’t enough to persuade the Frenchman to skip Strade Bianche and come here. He’s in action at Tirreno-Adriatico this week as he continues his Classics build-up in Italy. The race rolls out of town at 12.30 CET, with the peloton scheduled to hit kilometre zero at 12.40.

The stage is 165km in length, with the climbs – and bonus sprint – all shoehorned into the latter part of the day The category 3 Côte du Vernet (2.1km at 5.8%) comes with 48km remaining, followed shortly afterwards by the Côte de Cheval Rigon (5.7km at 3.9%). The day’s intermediate sprint – with six bonus seconds on offer for first place – is atop the Col du Beaulouis with 15km remaining. The day finishes, of course, with the category 1 ascent of La Loges des Gardes (6.7km at 7.1%). The altitude is a modest 1,077m, but it’s a stiff test at this point in the campaign all the same.

Profiles of the 2023 Paris-Nice stages

The peloton is currently making its way through the neutralised zone beneath menacing grey skies. The wind is rather stronger than in recent days and there is the threat of rain as the afternoon progresses ahead of that rugged finale. A bracingly typical kind of Paris-Nice day lies in prospect.

Mads Pedersen and Magnus Cort at Paris-Nice 2023

Magnus Cort's hold on the yellow jersey is likely to be ephemeral, but he is a most deserving wearer of the garment after his spirited finish to yesterday's team time trial. With the clock stopping on the first man across the line rather than the fourth or fifth, EF Education-EasyPost sagely launched the Dane in the final kilometre. His stining acceleration - a repeat of the effort that carried him to his remarkable Volta ao Algarve stage win - fell just 1.4 seconds short of earning collective stage victory, but it was at least enough to secure a day in yellow. EF, incidentally, produced a storming team effort on the second half of the course, having been 10 seconds down on Jumbo-Visma at the midpoint.

-164km

Stage 4 of Paris-Nice is formally underway and there is a very, very brisk start to proceedings...

Paris-Nice 2023 stage 4

-155km

Some raindrops begin to fall over the peloton, which continues at a pace rapid enough to prevent any break from gaining traction.

Yesterday's team time trial provided a novel twist on an old format and it can probably be deemed a qualified success. Certainly, the decision to take the time on the first rider across the line seemed to mitigate Jumbo-Visma's collective strength. Would Pogacar have limited his losses on Vingegaard to just 23 seconds had he been compelled to bring three or even four UAE Team Emirates companions with him to the finish line? Patrick Fletcher analyses the day and the innovation here.

DAMPIERRE FRANCE MARCH 07 Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team JumboVisma crosses the finish line during the 81st Paris Nice 2023 Stage 3 a 322km team time trial from Dampierre en Burly to Dampierre en Burly ParisNice on March 07 2023 in Dampierre France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images

‘Jumbo pas si maestro’ reads the headline in today’s L’Équipe, which captures the Dutch team’s stage victory quite succinctly. As expected, Vingegaard, Tobias Foss, Rohan Dennis et al were the masters in the team time trial, but their dominance was not total, with directeur sportif Grischa Niermann admitting they had hoped beforehand to take “around thirty seconds” on Pogacar. Vingegaard, however, sounded an upbeat note: “It’s hard to be disappointed after a victory. I’m in good form and even if 11 seconds on Pogacar isn’t a lot, it’s always important to be in front rather than behind.”

-145km

The peloton, meanwhile, remains intact. There are exposed roads again in the early part of the stage, but the current, 14kph breeze shouldn't have an undue effect on proceedings as the bunch swings into a section of crosswind.

For all the talk of a Vingegaard-Pogacar duel - guilty - it's worth noting that some other GC contenders were part of very solid team time trial efforts yesterday. Simon Yates and Jayco-Alula spent much of the afternoon in the hot seat and they finished the day in third place, four seconds down on Jumbo-Visma. The team's strides against the watch have been notable over the past year or so, and much of the credit surely lies with coach Marco Pinotti, so expert in all matters time trialling. In the overall standings, Yates lies 6th at 7 seconds, and today's finale looks well suited to his talents. Second overall in 2018 and again in 2022, the Briton is the man most likely to disrupt the expected duopoly here.

Simon Yates

The other big threat to the big two appears to be David Gaudu, who was shepherded to the line yesterday by his Groupama-FDJ teammate Stefan Kung. The Swiss rider's efforts were enough to see Groupama-FDJ place fourth at 14 seconds, and that result leaves Gaudu is 11th at 17 seconds, just behind Pogacar.

-137km

Lilian Calmejane (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) and Maurice Ballerstedt (Alpecin-Deceuninck) have attacked and opened a small gap over the peloton.

-134km

Anders Skaarseth (Uno X-Pro) has managed to bridge across to Ballerstedt and Calmejane. His presence should give the move a little more traction, but their lead remains at 10 seconds or so for the time being.

Yet more reinforcements scramble across from the peloton, as Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto-Dstny), Larry Warbasse (AG2R-Citroen) and Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech) bridge up to the leaders to form a sextet at the head of the race.

-130km

Break:

Lilian Calmejane (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Maurice Ballerstedt (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Anders Skaarseth (Uno X-Pro), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto-Dstny), Larry Warbasse (AG2R-Citroen), Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech)

Peloton at 0:10

King of the moutain Jonas Gregaard (Uno-X) has also clipped across to the break, leaving seven riders in front, but the gap over the peloton is still a narrow one.

-120km

The pace has finally relented a little in the peloton and the break has established a lead of two minutes. Lilian Calmejane (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Maurice Ballerstedt (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Jonas Gregaard, Anders Skaarseth (Uno X-Pro), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto-Dstny), Larry Warbasse (AG2R-Citroen) and Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech) are the men in front.

Larry Warbasse leads the break

-109km

The break's advantage stretches beyond four minutes as they press on towards Le Montet.

Tadej Pogacar's determination to claim the maximum six seconds drew the eye at the bonus sprint on stage 2, but the clash between Nathan Van Hooydonck (Jumbo-Visma) and Michael Matthews (Jayco-Alula) has created the headlines since. Van Hooydonck hit back at criticism from Sporza commentatory Jose De Cauwer for his actions, while Matthews says he is still waiting for an apology from the Belgian for his contact during the sprint. "This is not what we want to show on television, to young children and people in general who watch cycling. It certainly wasn't okay, I hope he knows what he did wrong and won't do it again," Matthews told Het Nieuwsblad. Read more here.

-97km

Four minutes seems to be about as much leeway as the peloton is willing to give the seven escapees, and their advantage contracts slightly to 3:50 as they enter the final 100km.

-85km

The race hits a section of cross-tailwind, and Groupama-FDJ pile the pressure on at the head of the peloton. Their effort forces a split that sees Michael Matthews among the riders caught out...

Groupama-FDJ continue their forcing, and they have splintered the peloton into five distinct groups... There are fewer than fifteen riders in the front portion of the peloton. Race leader Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) are up there, together with four Jumbo-Visma riders and three from Groupama-FDJ...

-77km

There is a regrouping of sorts in the peloton, with the five distinct echelons rearranging themselves as two large groups. Pogacar, Cort and Vingegaard are safely in the front group, 4 minutes behind the break, while Mads Pedersen is part of a group around 20 seconds further back. It looks as though the two portions of the peloton will merge again shortly, but there are plenty of riders who could have done without the physical and mental stress of this effort before the day's climbing begins in earnest.

-75km

And the storm temporarily abates as the peloton stitches itself back together. The bunch is 4:00 behind the seven leaders: Lilian Calmejane (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Maurice Ballerstedt (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Jonas Gregaard, Anders Skaarseth (Uno X-Pro), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto-Dstny), Larry Warbasse (AG2R-Citroen) and Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech).

-70km

In typical fashion, all that echelons excitement happened before the host broadcaster begins beaming live pictures at around 3pm CET. For now, a certain calm has returned to the peloton, which chugs along 4:05 behind Warbasse and company out in front.

Larry Warbasse, now in his fifth season at AG2R Citroen, was already to the fore with some aggressive riding at the UAE Tour, and he's been a key driver of the break this afternoon. Before his season began, he spoke to our own Jackie Tyson about his 2023 and the importance of a strong start for AG2R at the beginning of a new three-year cycle of WorldTour licences. "Paris-Nice is the first big objective of the season. I’m looking forward to that,” Warbasse told Cyclingnews. “And then I’ll do Sanremo and the Giro for the first part of the year. My first five months of racing are pretty jam-packed. I might do all the Ardennes with Benoît [Cosnefroy], our leader." Read more here.

Larry Warbasse

Paris-Nice 2023

-63km

All calm as the live television pictures begin, and Lilian Calmejane (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Maurice Ballerstedt (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Jonas Gregaard, Anders Skaarseth (Uno X-Pro), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto-Dstny), Larry Warbasse (AG2R-Citroen) and Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech) carry a lead of 4:40 over the peloton.

-57km

EF Education-EasyPost lead the peloton on behalf of Magnus Cort. His lead is slender and Vingegaard, Yates and Pogacar are poised, but much will depend on how the final climb is raced.

-54km

The break crosses the river Allier in Vichy, still with a lead of 3:48 over the bunch. The flags suggest that there is a stiff crosswind blowing and there is quite a scramble for position in the bunch as they approach the same section.

UAE Team Emirates and Jumbo-Visma are represented in force at the head of the bunc, mindful to avoid getting caught out in the event of splits as they cross over the Allier.

-52km

The perceptible increase in urgency has shaved half a minute or so off the break's lead in the space of a couple of kilometres. 3:30 the gap.

The break is approaching the day's first climb, the category 3 Côte du Vernet (2.1km at 5.8%), with a lead of 3:18 over the bunch. Their prospects of holding on to the finish look as gloomy as the leaden skies above, not least as Ineos and UAE begin to up the ante in the peloton. It will be fascinating to see if the bunch - and UAE in particular - are minded to bring the escapees back before the intermediate sprint atop the Col du Beaulouis with 15.5km to go.

-48km

Jonas Gregaard (Uno-X) leads the break over the top of the Côte du Vernet to add another 3 points to his lead in the king of the mountains competition. The injection of pace in the bunch, however, has since the break's lead shrink to 2:46. Ineos Grenadiers are the team forcing the pace on behalf of Dani Martinez.

Jonas Gregaard

Ineos' forcing is seeing riders jettisoned out the back of the peloton, with Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) among those to lose contact. It's interesting to see Ineos set out their stall like this after their disappointing outing in yesterday's team time trial. Daniel Martinez and Pavel Sivakov each lost 48 seconds to Vingegaard yesterday, far more than they would have anticipated.

-45km

Omar Fraile is the man leading the way for Ineos at the head of the bunch, 2:30 down on the escapees.

-42km

Maurice Ballerstedt (Alpecin-Deceuninck) has lost contact with the break, leaving Lilian Calmejane (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Anders Skaarseth (Uno X-Pro), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto-Dstny), Larry Warbasse (AG2R-Citroen) and Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech) at the head of the race, 2:45 up on the bunch, where UAE Team Emirates are setting the tempo through Mikkel Bjerg.

-40km

UAE Team Emirates are now massed at the head of the peloton on behalf of Pogacar, sweeping up Ballerstedt as they force the pace.

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto-Dstny) hits the front of the break on a descent and the Dutch champion has opened a lead over his companions. The roads are wet from earlier rain, but he looks very smooth indeed as he sweeps through the corners.

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto-Dstny) presses on a lone with a lead of seven seconds over the rest of the break. King of the mountains Jonas Gregaard, mindful of the imminent Côte de Cheval Rigon, gives lone chase.

-35km

Greaard is rejoined by Skaarseth, Houle, Calmejane and Warbasse, and this quintet is now chasing Eenkhoorn at 15 seconds. The UAE-led bunch is at 2:53.

-32.5km

Eenkhoorn is caught by the rest of the break at the very foot of the Côte de Cheval Rigon (5.7km at 3.9%). The bunch is a shade under three minutes down. The bulk of the riders dropped on the last climb appear to have battled their way back on, but we can expect them to be distanced all over again once the road starts to climb once more.

Domen Novak holds the reins at the head of the bunch for Pogacar and UAE Team Emirates, and the break's lead is contracting all over again. It will be very interesting indeed to see if UAE look to bring the escapees back before the intermediate sprint with 15.5km to go, or if this is simply the beginning of their long, lead-out for Pogacar ahead of the final climb.

Either way, it's a statement of Pogacar's intent this afternoon, though that has been obvious from his very first race of the season. "He is the type of rider that will pounce at any moment if he sees an opportunity, and he does have a hunger to win that’s exceptional, but I get the feeling there’s also a certain amount of reassurance going on here," wrote of Pogacar before this race got underway. "He needs to know he’s still number one and still the reference. He needs to convince himself and everyone else that he only lost the Tour last year because of tactical errors." Read Philippa's full preview here.

-30km

The UAE-led peloton closes in still further on the escapees. 2:04 the gap, while a steady trickle of riders are losing contact at the rear of the bunch.

Tadej Pogacar

Mikkel Bjerg forces the pace fiercely for UAE Team Emirates on the Côte de Cheval Rigon, with the bunch strung out in a line behind him. The rest of the UAE team is on Bjerg's wheel, followed by Ineos and then a delegation from Jumbo-Visma.

-27km

A puncture for Mikkel Bjerg forces him to relent at the front a kilometre or so from the summit, and his teammate Novak takes over. Bjerg gets a quick bike change from Matxin, but it will be a struggle to get back on and help Pogacar further this afternoon.

-26.5km

Jonas Gregaard (Uno-X) leads the break over the Côte de Cheval Rigon to snatch the three points that guarantee him another day in the king of the mountains jersey, regardless of what happens on the final climb today. His teammate Anders Skaarseth was of invaluable assistance to that endeavour.

The bunch comes over the top of the climb 1:42 down on the escapees. It's interesting to note that UAE have knocked off the pace slightly since Bjerg's puncture, seemingly hoping the Dane can bridge back up on the descent.

-25km

In the break, meanwhile, Eenkhoorn gesticulates angrily at Gregaard, seemingly trying to encourage the king of the mountains to contribute smoothly to their effort to stay clear. Their lead, however, has been pared back to 1:35.

Jonas Vingegaard Tadej Pogacar

Pogacar and Vingegaard matched one another pedal stroke for pedal stroke in the echelons earlier, but the road uphill will decide their duel this afternoon. "Hopefully my legs are great today," Vingegaard said at the start. "But we'll see later on."

-22km

Mikkel Bjerg has done well to bridge back up and take his place near the head of the peloton in Pogacar's UAE guard. The peloton is 1:17 down on the break, just as the road begins to climb to Col du Beaulouis, where there are bonus seconds on offer at the summit.

UAE Team Emirates have resumed their pressing since Bjerg rejoined the fray, and they have some help from the very unexpected quarter of Bryan Coquard (Cofidis), who had been struggling at the back of the bunch on the way up the previous climb.

-20km

Mikkel Bjerg resumes his previous position at the head of the bunch, and the gap to the break is down to 52 seconds. Meanwhile, the break has begun to splinter, with Lilian Calmejane (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Anders Skaarseth (Uno X-Pro), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto-Dstny) and Larry Warbasse (AG2R Citroen) the men left in front.

-19km

Calmejane presses on at the head of the race, and his effort looks to have done for Warbasse. Eenkhoorn is also struggling but Skaarseth has managed to hold the Frenchman's wheel for now. Gregaard, meanwhile, has been caught by the bunch.

-18km

Cofidis' unexpected show of pace-making at the head of the bunch continues, though UAE now take over again with Tim Wellens. 31 seconds the gap.

Eenkhoorn and Warbasse have been caught by the bunch, which is now just 27 seconds behind the two survivors of the break. That also means that at least 2 bonus seconds are up for grabs at the intermediate sprint...

-17km

Cofidis and UAE continue to drive the pace at the head of the bunch, 25 seconds down on the two leaders. Magnus Cort moves up with an eye to taking the sprint to give himself a chance of defending yellow this evening.

-16km

Lilian Calmejane (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) and Anders Skaarseth (Uno X-Pro) are within sight of the bunch as they approach the intermediate sprint... There may yet be a 6-second bonus in play...

Michael Matthews (Jayco-Alula) rips clear of the bunch and he takes the intermediate sprint ahead of Skaarseth. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) takes third place - and two bonus seconds - after he blasts past Calmejane...

-14.5km

Pogacar and Matthews push on over the other side of the Col du Beaulouis, and this continuation of their effort forces Jumbo-Visma to the front to stitch the race back together for Vingegaard. The team in yellow and black do so, with Vingegaard now perched near the front.

-13km

Michael Matthews is now the virtual overall leader, 3 seconds ahead of Cort, while Pogacar's deficit to Vingegaard has narrowed to 9 seconds.

The category 1 ascent of La Loge des Gardes is 6.7km at an average of 7.1%. Matthews and Cort will hope to hold on, but it all depends on how Vingegaard and Pogacar tackle the climb.

-9km

Ineos Grenadiers take up the pace-making at the head of the peloton, where the tension is palpable. The battle for positions are the base of this climb will be intense. Ineos, Movistar, Jayco-Alula, Jumbo and UAE Team Emirates are all represented at the head of the race.

-7.5km

The calm before the storm as Ineos lead the peloton on the descent that leads into the bottom of this category 1 climb and the first instalment of many in this season's Vingegaard-Pogacar duel

-6.7km

Omar Fraile (Ineos) leads the bunch as the climb officially gets underway. Michael Matthews is among the many riders dropped at the very base of the climb...

-6km

Clement Champoussin (Arkea-Samsic) has attacked and opened a small gap over the rapidly-diminishing peloton, but UAE Team Emirates are laying down a brisk tempo behind.

-5.7km

Champoussin is caught by the peloton, where Felix Grossschartner (UAE) is setting a stringing pace with Vingegaard on his wheel and Pogacar tucked in just behind.

-5.2km

Magnus Cort is dropped from the front group, which is already down to 20 or so riders. Vingegaard, incidentally, has no teammates left in this group. Grossschartner continues to set the pace for Pogacar, though it's Vingegaard who sits on his wheel.

-4.5km

Two-time Paris-Nice winner Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) is dropped from the front group. Surprisingly, Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) is the next rider to be distanced, and Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) is also struggling...

-4.2km

Jonas Vingegaard attacks off the front and Tadej Pogacar is immediately on his wheel. The pair immediately zoom way clear of everybody else. On another level.

-4km

Vingegaard sets the tempo, with Pogacar happy to sit on the wheel for the time being. They already have 17 seconds in hand on everybody else.

-3.5km

Vingegaard slows the pace slightly as he stands from the saddle and glances over his shoulder. The seated Pogacar doesn't come around him, and the pace drops further... The lull allows a group of a dozen or so riders to catch back up, including Yates and Gaudu.

-3.2km

David Gaudu, sensing the lull, tries his luck with an acceleration. The Frenchman opens a decent gap as Jayco-Alula take up the pace-making on behalf of Yates. Vingegaard and Pogacar return their swords to their scabbards for the time being.

-2.9km

Pogacar takes up the reins in the chasing group, 13 seconds behind Gaudu. Vingegaard, Yates, Romain Bardet, Gino Mader and Daniel Martinez are all still in this reduced group.

-2.6km

Yates' teammate Chris Harper attacks from the chasing group and sets out in pursuit of Gaudu. Izagirre is the first to go with him, but now Pogacar drags the rest across with a searing acceleration...

-2.4km

And now Pogacar kicks again. His acceleration carries him away from the chasing group and in lone pursuit of Gaudu. Vingegaard responds, but he isn't quite on terms with Pogacar.

-2km

Gaudu enters the final 2km with 9 seconds in hand on Pogacar. Vingegaard is inching his way back up to the Slovenian's wheel, but he hasn't quite made contact...

-1.8km

Pogacar puts in another dig and Vingegaard's deficit suddenly rises all over again... Finally some separation in the big duel as Pogacar zooms across alone to Gaudu...

-1.5km

Pogacar joins Gaudu at the head of the race, and the gap over Vingegaard is rising. The Dane trails by 15 seconds. Pogacar is doing the bulk of the pace-making but Gaudu puts in a solid turn all the same.

-1km

Pogacar leads Gaudu into the final kilometre with 15 seconds or so in hand on Vingegaard and Gino Mader. Vingegaard grimaces as he battles to limit the damage.

Pogacar is doing all the pace-making now with Gaudu battling to stay on his wheel. In truth, Pogacar looks more concerned with distancing Vingegaard than in dropping Gaudu. Vingegaard, meanwhile, is showing real signs of struggling, as Mader comes through to set the tempo on his behalf...

Pogacar kicks with 300 metres to go. Gaudu draws level for a moment before relenting... There will be only one winner....

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 4 of Paris-Nice at La Loges des Gardes ahead of David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ)

Gino Mader (Bahrain Victorious) takes third at 35 seconds. A flagging Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) is caught by Aurlien Paret-Peintre and Kevin Vauquelin in the final metres. He crosses the line in sixth place, more than 40 seconds back.

Tadej Pogacar takes over the yellow jersey of race leader and lays down a marker for July in the process.

Result

Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar on his victory: "Today was really nervous all day. It was already really tough on the flat parts with the crosswinds, it was really chaos all day. and then in the final climb, Felix did a really good job and the team before, in setting me up in the perfect place. I had good legs. I knew that we couldn’t give Gaudu too much. I decided to go all-in to catch him, otherwise we wouldn’t win.

"It was not in my mind to take yellow today but you don’t say no to yellow. I’m happy with yellow and it’s nice to be back."

Asked if he was surprised that Vingegaard struggled in the finale, Pogacar said: "Yeah, a little bit. First he launched an attack and I thought he was feeling super, super great so I didn’t counter, I was just waiting for the rest. In the end, it was really tough and I think he just missed a little bit to catch me, and then he couldn’t close and he cracked a little bit."

For all that Pogacar insisted Vingegaard looked "super, super strong" during his attack, he still found the energy to flash a smile in the direction of the television motorbike while he was sitting on his wheel with 3.8km to go. Perhaps he knew then that he had Vingegaard's measure, at least for today.

David Gaudu: "It was a complicated day today: it was windy, it was tense, it was nervous. I was able to count on a great team today so I was never too worried today.

"I wasn’t able to follow the first attack on the climb. I think everybody had the same reaction as me: let them do their show out in front, while behind we’ll see who’s strongest. But after that, I was able to recover and then I thought, 'why not have a go?' You need to anticipate them.

"I saw nobody was on my wheel when I attacked and then I just tried to hold on when Pogacar came up. He was too strong in the sprint but I was still second behind Pogacar. It’s sure that there aren’t huge chances of beating Pogacar and Vingegaard in a summit finish, so you have to take opportunities when they come. This was a good first test, but we have to stayed focused but there’s a big summit finish still to come. I’ll try to recover."

LA LOGE DES GARDES FRANCE MARCH 08 David Gaudu of France and Team Groupama FDJ attacks during the the 81st Paris Nice 2023 Stage 4 a 1647km stage from SaintAmandMontrond to La Loge des Gardes 1077m UCIWT ParisNice on March 08 2023 in La Loge des Gardes France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images

Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious) “I did surprise myself a bit there in the last climb. In the end, we got bodychecked by Tadej, he was just on another planet. Fair play to David to be so brave and attack early. Personally, I’m just really pleased. That was a good one. My tactics? Full gas in, then after three minutes try to breathe. When Tadej attacked, I was thinking it’s over, but then then I came back to these guys, breathed for a second and then thought, ‘if they don’t follow David, and I’m a much less prolific rider than him, they also won’t follow me immediately.’ Then it was black, black, black to the finish line and trying not to pass out from the pain.”

Ouch.

In the overall standings, Pogacar leads Gaudu by 10 seconds, with Vingegaard third at 44 seconds and Simon Yates fourth at 56 seconds.

LA LOGE DES GARDES FRANCE MARCH 08 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at podium as Yellow Leader Jersey winner during the the 81st Paris Nice 2023 Stage 4 a 1647km stage from SaintAmandMontrond to La Loge des Gardes 1077m UCIWT ParisNice on March 08 2023 in La Loge des Gardes France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images

"You never say no to yellow," Pogacar said after the podium ceremony. "I’m super happy to be in this beautiful jersey even if it’s not the Tour, it’s Paris-Nice. But it’s a huge race anyway. I’m really happy to be in this place now. I was not thinking before the stage that it was going to be like this. Now we rethink our strategy for the next days. It’s going to be really tough.

"Today was a really explosive climb today and there were echelons before, so it was all about who had the best legs in the end. But in the last two days, so much can happen, it’s really unpredictable. You never know. Anything can happen, but I’ll keep my head high. I think we can defend this yellow jersey."