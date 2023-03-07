Paris-Nice stage 3 – As it happened

LottoDstny riders pictured at the start of the third stage of the 81st edition of the ParisNice eight days cycling race a 322 km team time trial with start and finish in DampierreenBurly France Tuesday 07 March 2023BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS Photo by DAVID PINTENS BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DAVID PINTENSBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Situation

Jumbo-Visma win Paris-Nice stage 3 team time trial

Hello there and welcome along to our live coverage of stage 3 of Paris-Nice. An exciting one today - not just a team time trial but an all-new format of team time trial. It's causing quite a stir already and it's sure to shake up this race as a whole by the end of the day

Will we see one long lead-out? Will we see GC leaders soloing home? Will we actually see anything different at all?

Have a read of our preview with input from riders

We're not far away from the start of the race, with Lotto-Dstny the first team down the ramp in a quarter of an hour.

Teams will then set off at three-minute intervals - it was meant to be five, but French police strike action saw to that - through to Trek-Segafredo at 16:00.

Here's the start ramp in Dampierre-en-Burly

The course today is 32.2km long, tracking a sort of triangle as it heads east then north, then south west, then east again back to home. It's a largely flat course, with only lightly undulating terrain and it's largely non-technical, too.

For more on this new format, and how teams have been preparing, here's Alasdair Fotheringham's report from Tadej Pogačar's UAE Team Emirates camp.



Pogačar and UAE testing different strategies for new Paris-Nice TTT format

We're off!

Lotto-Dstny roll down the ramp, kicking off stage 3 of Paris-Nice and taking us into a new team time trialling dawn.

Israel-Premier Tech are next down the ramp.

Teams are setting off in reverse order of the teams classification after two stages of racing.

Here's the full list of start times

Bahrain Victorious set off now. They're here with Jack Haig as their leader.

8 minutes into their effort, Lotto are still all together with a full seven riders.

Simon Yates' Jayco-AlUla men set off now.

Alpecin-Deceuninck are off next. They don't have a real GC contender and don't look to have a team capable of challenging for stage honours.

Next up: Ineos Grenadiers. This is how they line up

Daniel Martínez

Omar Fraile Matarranza

Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado

Pavel Sivakov

Connor Swift

Ben Swift

Joshua Tarling

Tadej Pogacar is bobbing his head as he listens to music during his warm-up. He looks as relaxed as ever, and maybe that's because he's already taken a head start on his overall rivals, picking up 12 bonus seconds across the two intermediate sprints so far.

Perhaps he'll need them, with Jonas Vingegaard's Jumbo-Visma arguably the favourites today, with Tobias Foss, Rohan Dennis, and Edoardo Affini among a super-strong line-up.

Lotto are the first team to hit the mid-way checkpoint (16.7km) and they do so in a time of 17:30.

Jayco-AlUla are the first team to lose a rider, dropping to six after nine minutes of racing.

Israel-Premier Tech are almost half a minute down on Lotto at the checkpoint.

Bahrain Victorious are the new checkpoint leaders, with 17:16.

Uno-X set off now, wearing those bizarre new TT helmets. More on them here.

A front-on shot of a rider wearing a new helmet from Sweet Protection

Jayco take another chunk out of checkpoint benchmark - 16:53. They shedded a rider early on and that now looks like a well-considered tactic.

Thomas De Gendt peels off for Lotto. They're down to six with 4km to go.

And now Harry Sweeny pulls off for Lotto. Down to five.

Ineos hit the checkpoint and they're 24 seconds down on Jayco.

Romain Bardet's DSM set off now.

Lotto are down to four now as Arnaud De Lie peels off.

After losing a rider early on, Jayco are still with six with 8km to go

Into the final kilometre for Lotto and they all separate

It's Cedric Buellens who's tasked with bringing this home alone for Lotto-Dstny, and he sprints to the line to stop the clock on 34:58.

Lucas Hamilton pulls off for Jayco, who are now down to five with 5.5km to go

Time for UAE Team Emirates and Tadej Pogačar!

This is only the second TTT Pogačar has done in his career, the other being at the 2019 Vuelta in his first season, where UAE finished second last.

Israel-Premier Tech come to the line with two riders, finishing 90 seconds down on Lotto.

But here come Bahrain, and they run into a stray Israel straggler in the home straight! They nearly ride into him, and an arm goes up in remonstration from Bahrain's second rider. That's one problem with this format already made clear, or perhaps it'd be fine with the originally-planned five-minute gaps.

Anyway, it was Haig who was first to the line for Bahrain to stop the clock on 34:42 for the new best time.

But here come Jayco, with three riders in the final 500m.

Yates sprints to the line, Matthews sprinting in his wheel, and they're comfortably into the lead of this stage. 33:59 for the Australian team.

Bad start for Pogacar!

Felix Grossschartner loses contact in the opening couple of kilometres for UAE. That was certainly not part of any new-look plan, and the rest have to look around and slow down to allow him back on. Valuable seconds lost and valuable energy wasted from the Austrian.

Here were Jayco a little earlier.

Team Jayco Alulas riders cycle during the 3rd stages team trial of the 81st Paris Nice cycling race 322 km between DampierreenBurly and DampierreenBurly on March 7 2023

More bad news for UAE as Domen Novak loses contact after fewer than eight minutes of racing. He's gone for good.

Alpecin-Deceuninck aren't going to trouble anyone, finishing 1:27 down on Jacyo-AlUla.

Ben Swift is the first rider to lose contact for Ineos, who are just shy of the final kilometre.

And now his cousin Connor Swift is gone.

Josh Tarling now. They are peeling fast.

Here they come, Martinez sprinting clear to cross the line ahead of Sivakov and Narvaez.

34:43 for Ineos, and that's a big loss of 44 seconds to Yates' Jacyo-AlUla.

Here come Jumbo-Visma!

What a squad this is...

Jonas Vingegaard

Edoardo Affini

Rohan Dennis

Tobias Foss

Olav Kooij

Jan Tratnik

Nathan Van Hooydonck

Bora-Hansgrohe, with former overall winner Max Schachmann, are on a tear, five seconds down on Jayco at the intermediate.

Intermarché hit the line with four riders! Four! They're 1:29 down on the best so far.

Bahrain Victorious on course a little earlier.

Bahrain Victorious riders pictured in action during the third stage of the 81st edition of the ParisNice eight days cycling race a 322 km team time trial with start and finish in DampierreenBurly France Tuesday 07 March 2023

UAE Team Emirates reach the mid-way checkpoint and they are third fastest, 14 seconds down on Jayco-AlUla.

Astana hit the line with four as well! They're 1:09 down on Jayco's top time.

Soudal-QuickStep set off. They don't have a GC man and their hopes of stage honours are dented by the absence of Mauro Schmid, who has abandoned due to illness. The Belgian team start with six here.

Groupama-FDJ are on a good ride, third fastest at the intermediate, 6 seconds down on Jayco. Good start for David Gaudu.

35:35 for Uno-X who hit the line with a pair of riders.

Trouble for QuickStep! Two riders have been dropped

Tim Declercq has been distanced and Kasper Asgreen is pacing him back. The others are looking around but they're struggling to get back in here. Shambles.

35:22 for AG2R, sixth place so far.

10 finishers so far, and here's how it stands

Jayco-AlUla - 33:59

Bahrain-Victorious - 34:42

Ineos Grenadiers - 34:43

Lotto-Dstny - 34:58

Astana Qazaqstan - 35:08

AG2R Citroen - 35:22

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty - 35:28

Uno-X - 35:34

Alpecin-Deceuninck - 35:36

Israel-Premier Tech - 36:27

Trek-Segafredo set off, and that's the final team! We're just over half an hour from knowing the result and the fall-out.

UAE Emirates lose two riders in short order! They're down to four riders with 10 minutes still to race.

Here's UAE a little earlier.

UAE Team Emirates riders pictured in action during the third stage of the 81st edition of the ParisNice eight days cycling race a 322 km team time trial with start and finish in DampierreenBurly France Tuesday 07 March 2023

Arkea-Samsic hit the line with two riders and they clock 35:20.

Over in Italy, stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico has just finished. Here are the report, results, and photos from that one.

DSM come to the line and Romain Bardet sprints clear alone. He stops the clock on 34:43, good enough for fourth place so far, three quarters of a minute down on Jayco.

Jumbo-Visma fastest at the mid-way point!

They're half a second up on Jayco-AlUla after 16.7km.

DSM were a smaller fraction of a second slower than Ineos, so they're fourth so far but effectively on the same time as the British team.

Here come Bora-Hansgrohe with five riders!

Four of them clip off in the sprint for the line and Schachmann stops the clock on 34:20, which is second fastest so far and 21 seconds down on Jayco.

UAE are down to three... and now two!

Pogacar has just one teammate as he heads into the final kilometre.

It's Mikkel Bjerg leading out the two-time Tour champion...

Pogačar sprints clear of his teammate and this is a lightning final dash to the line - surely the fastest 500 metres so far.

34:18 for UAE and Pogacar. That's second fastest and 19 seconds down on Yates.

Here come FDJ and it's Stefan Kung leading out David Gaudu...

Second best time! Great ride from FDJ for 34:09, just 10 seconds down on Jayco.

EF Education-EasyPost are in the mix at the intermediate, 10 seconds down at the intermediate checkpoint.

Jumbo-Visma motor past TotalEnergies stragglers. They've lost Olav Kooij but look strong with the remaining six with 6km to go.

34:45 for Movistar.

Trek-Segafredo are the last team through the checkpoint, 32 seconds down on Jumbo. Mads Pedersen is going to lose the yellow jersey and Mattias Skjelmose is going to lose some time on GC.

Final 3km for Jumbo who still have six riders.

Pierre Latour rampages to the line for Total Energies, stopping the clock on 35:05, which is the 10th best time so far.

Jumbo down to five with 1500m to go.

Another one peels off under the flamme rouge

Foss, Tratnik and Van Hooydonck are the three left with Vingegaard.

Foss pulls off with 250m to go

Tratnik takes over and Vingegaard sprints in second place, they get the fastest time!

Vingegaard was second over the line there but it makes no material difference. 33:55 for Jumbo-Visma, which is four seconds faster than Jacyo-AlUla and surely the stage winning time.

In the Vingegaard-Pogacar battle, the Dane has taken 23 seconds on his rival. Taking out the Slovenian's 12 bonus seconds from the first two days, Vingegaard is up by 11 seconds.

Here were Jumbo in full flow

Australian Rohan Dennis leads the JumboVisma riders during the third stage of the 81st edition of the ParisNice eight days cycling race a 322 km team time trial with start and finish in DampierreenBurly France Tuesday 07 March 2023

35:00 for Cofidis.

It remains to be seen who's the new overall leader. Van Hooydonck was there with Vingegaard at the line and has bonus seconds already. But Michael Matthew also has bonuses and was in the front on the opening day...

34:34 for QuickStep, who finish with two.

Here come EF and it's close!

But no cigar.... 1.4 seconds down on Jumbo as Magnus Cort races to the line alone

That might just put Cort into the overall lead!

Cort was third yesterday and has bonus seconds, so started the day two seconds ahead of Van Hooydonck and on the same time as Matthews, so he should be in yellow.

Trek-Segafredo are our final team out on course and they have three riders.

And now it's two with 1km to go, Pedersen in yellow leading out Skjelmose.

Jumbo's time has already gone by so they are the winner's of today's stage.

Skjelmose takes it to the line and stops the clock on 34:40 as Trek take 8th place on the day.

That's it then - all done.

Jumbo-Visma win stage 3 of Paris-Nice

Results

1. Jubmo-Visma - 33:55

2. EF Education-EasyPost - 33:56

3. Jayco-AlUla - 33:59

4. Groupama-FDJ - 34:09

5. UAE Team Emirates - 34:18

6. Bora-Hansgrohe - 34:20

7. Soudal-QuickStep - 34:34

8. Bahrain-Victorious - 34:42

9. Ineos Grenadiers - 34:43

10. Team DSM - 34:43

11. Movistar - 34:45

12. Lotto-Dstny - 34:58

13. Cofidis - 35:00

14. TotalEnergies - 35:05

15. Astana Qazaqstan - 35:08

16. Arkea-Samsic - 35:20

17. AG2R Citroen - 35:22

18. Alpecin-Deceuninck - 35:26

19. Intermarché-Circus-Wanty - 35:28

20. Uno-X - 35:34

21. Alpecin-Deceuninck - 35:36

22. Israel-Premier Tech - 36:27

Here's how things now stand on GC

1. Magnus Cort (EF-EasyPost) - 7:53:41

2. Nathan van Hooydonck (Jumbo-Visma) +1

3. Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) +3

4. Jan Tratnik (Jumbo-Visma) +3

5. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) +3

6. Simon Yates (Jayco-AlUla) +7

7. Neilson Powless (EF-EasyPost) +8

9. Kelland O'Brien (Jayco-AlUla) +11

10. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Tem Emirates) +14

Let's hear from Jonas Vingegaard

"It's incredible to have so many strong guys with me. We are very happy with the victory today. I'mv very happy and thankful for the team I have.

"We don't train it so often. We trained it a few times before today, but I think we did a good job both in the training and in the race. We went super fast and it was quite smooth for us. It was very good."

Interestingly, Vingegaard sounds a little disappointed with the overall picture, gaining 23 seconds on Pogačar to move 11 in front of his rival, but wanting more.

"Today was a very important stage," he adds. "Maybe in the end we hoped to gain even more but we take every second we can get and I'm very happy with the outcome."

Magnus Cort is the new leader of Paris-Nice

DAMPIERRE FRANCE MARCH 07 Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark and Team EF Education Easypost celebrates at podium as Yellow Leader Jersey winner during the 81st Paris Nice 2023 Stage 3 a 322km team time trial from Dampierre en Burly to Dampierre en Burly ParisNice on March 07 2023 in Dampierre France

And let's hear from the Dane

"For sure I'm very happy and you can't expect to be in yellow but we were dreaming big today, and we had a really strong team for this, so it's not completely unexpected.

"It is always a difficult discipline. I quite liked the course here, not very technical but still some rolling hills so not completely flat and and easy. It was really about catching the speed and sitting there doing good turns and getting some good recovery in the wheels and getting ready for your next turn."

Jumbo-Visma out on their winning rider earlier.