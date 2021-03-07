Sam Bennett takes early lead at Paris-Nice after winning opening sprint stage

John MacLeary
·2 min read
Sam Bennett celebrates — Sam Bennett takes early lead at Paris-Nice after winning opening sprint stage
Sam Bennett celebrates — Sam Bennett takes early lead at Paris-Nice after winning opening sprint stage - GETTY IMAGES

Sam Bennett became the first Irishman since Stephen Roche in 1990 to wear the leader's jersey at Paris-Nice after the Deceuninck-Quick Step rider won a chaotic sprint in the 165.8km first stage in Saint-Cyr-L'École.

It was Bennett's third win of the season having taken two stages last month at the UAE Tour, but after competing for the first time this year in Europe the 30-year-old said it had been a 'good test' of his form.

“Coming into the race I didn’t know how my shape would be, because racing here is different from the UAE, here it’s full gas the entire day and today it was another test to see where the legs were,” Bennett said.

With a strong field of sprinters at the eight-day race, Bennett once again proved he was one of the best sprinters in the world right now after coming from behind to beat Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), the 2019 world road race champion.

“We were a bit blocked in the last kilometres and could come to the front only with two kilometres to go, which was thanks to [lead-out rider] Michael [Morkov], who always stays calm and knows what he has to do,” Bennett added. “I was confident and I just waited for the right moment to go and all I can say is that I’m happy with the kick I had and my victory.”

Tao Geoghegan Hart, who is leading Ineos Grenadiers as his preparations for the Tour de France get under way in earnest having made a decent start at last month's Tour du Haut Var, finished safely in the bunch and will start Monday's second stage on the same time as his general classification rivals. He will, however, be without team-mate Richie Porte after the two-time winner of Paris-Nice abandoned following a crash.

“Porte was assessed by the team back at the hotel before being taken to hospital for a scan," his Ineos Grenadiers team said in a statement.

Mark Cavendish, meanwhile, took second at Grote prijs Jean-Pierre Monseré, a one-day race in Belgium, finishing as runner-up to the in-form Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) who last week won Le Samyn.

