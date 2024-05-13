Paris: The next stop for the ‘Zain Train’ from Benton

BENTON, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Columbia County wrestler has officially punched his ticket to Paris for the summer Olympic Games.

His proud family awaits his return home as he prepares for this next chapter in his wrestling career.

28/22’s Gianna Galli spent the day with his family in Benton.

Accomplished wrestler Zain Retherford overcame several opponents on Sunday in the World Olympic Games Qualifier to earn his spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics Games.

As his family awaits his return home from Turkey, it’s an accomplishment they say has been a dream since he was a child.

The Retherford family farm looked a bit differently on Sunday, with signs that read “Welcome Home Olympian” and “Paris 2024.”

Wrestler Zain Retherford locked up a spot on Team USA to compete at the Summer Olympics, but it wasn’t easy.

He defeated four other wrestlers on Sunday in the World Olympic Games Qualifier in Turkey.

“Oh, Gosh. As a parent, I couldn’t be any prouder of my son. Honestly, this is probably the coolest Mother’s Day present I could have asked for,” said Sarah Retherford, Zain’s mom.

Zain’s success on the mat started at a young age, eventually becoming a Penn State three-time national champion.

“It’s cool to see him do other things but him on a wrestling mat you can’t beat it,” said Zain’s Wife Julianna Retherford.

His mom says it was the supportive town of Benton when the family moved there around 2011 that helped fuel Zain’s wrestling career.

“When we moved here, they really embraced my family and made it a really easy transition and Zain flourished when we moved here,” Sarah added.

She says it’s the same integrity he put into the farm that’s transitioned over to the mat.

So much so that a train on the farm has gotten a special nickname over the years.

“We have named the official train the ‘Zain Train.’ The kids grew up with good work ethic and that farm life so we will run the Zain Train with the Olympics run,” Sarah explained.

The focus will quickly become prepping for the highest level of competition in his career.

A local wrestling coach who helped train Zain over the years was the first ever Penn State wrestler to take the Olympic stage in 1988 and knows it’s a competition he can handle.

“He’s been trained by me and so many others for the past 20 years. He’s in good hands and he’s going to react instinctively in the heat of the battle and try and make great things happen,” said Misericordia Women’s Wrestling Head Coach Ken Chertow.

“Wrestling’s not a team sport, but we’ll corner him every day,” Julianna stated.

Zain’s family says he is expected to return home to Benton sometime Monday.

