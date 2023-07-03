Paris Johnson projected to make NFL offensive All-Rookie team

The Arizona Cardinals are preparing for first-round pick Paris Johnson, an offensive lineman, to have a starting role in his rookie season. Because of his draft status, getting selected sixth overall, there are high expectations.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter projected this coming season’s All-Rookie offensive squad and he has Johnson included on the offensive line, albeit at guard.

It’s unclear where Johnson will line up as a rookie after playing both guard and tackle during his college career. He worked at right tackle during minicamp, but head coach Jonathan Gannon was non-committal when asked recently about which position the rookie will play come Week 1. Veteran Kelvin Beachum could get the nod at right tackle, bumping Johnson to left guard, where he would move defenders on run plays and protect Colt McCoy until Kyler Murray returns from injury.

There is a small chance he could play guard, but his lack of reps there suggests the plan is at tackle. He and Beachum will compete for the job.

Even still, it is a completely reasonable thing to expect Johnson, arguably the best linemen in the draft, to be good enough as a rookie to make the All-Rookie team.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire