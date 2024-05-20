Paris Johnson to play LT, Jonah Williams RT

After the Arizona Cardinals released veteran tackle D.J. Humphries and subsequently signed former Cincinnati Bengals tackle Jonah Williams, the big question was who will play which tackle position.

2023 first-round pick Paris Johnson played every snap as a rookie at right tackle but was left tackle in college. Williams began his career as a left tackle and moved to right tackle last season for the Bengals.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon announced Monday before the first practice of voluntary OTAs (organized team activities) that the decision has been made. Johnson will move to left tackle and Williams will play on the right side.

Earlier in the offseason, Gannon had said that he would have to see how players look in the offseason, also saying that all starting jobs would be known the Friday before the first regular-season game.

Gannon said that Johnson had been practicing at left tackle and Williams at right tackle the past three weeks when they were doing Phase 2 work.

The move makes sense.

Johnson projected to be a very good left tackle. Williams’ analytic performance last season on the right side was the best of his career.

This presumably gives the Cardinals clarity at four starting jobs on the offensive line. With the tackle positions set, Will Hernandez expected again to start at right guard and Hjalte Froholdt at center, the only position really up for grabs is at left guard.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire