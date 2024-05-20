Paris Johnson moves to left tackle for Cardinals

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon revealed the team's plans for their starting offensive tackles on Monday.

Paris Johnson played right tackle after joining the team as a first-round pick last year, but he will be on the move after the team signed Jonah Williams and released D.J. Humphries this offseason.

"Jonah’s gonna go right, Paris is gonna go left. We’ll see how that looks," Gannon said at a press conference.

Gannon said he thinks the alignment is going to be good for the team, but added that he reserves the right to change his mind. Williams played both tackle spots over the course of his time with the Bengals while Johnson played left tackle at Ohio State.