Cal senior guard Paris Austin and sophomore guard Matt Bradley have fueled the Golden Bears' improvements this season with a knack for clutch plays and positive attitude off the court. Learn more about how Austin and Bradley help a Cal program during the "Basketball Pregame Show" Thursday, Jan. 30 at 5:30 p.m. PT/ 6:30 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

Scroll to continue with content Ad