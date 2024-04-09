Paris 2024: UK government backs decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete

Athletes would not be able to compete under the Russian flag [Getty Images]

The UK government has written to the presidents of the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee expressing support for them allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the Paris Games as neutrals.

Athletes from both countries were banned following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

But the IOC and IPC have since decided to allow individuals to compete if they do so without flags, emblems or the anthems of their country.

Athletes must not have publicly supported the invasion of Ukraine or be contracted to the military. The countries cannot enter team events.

The government's stance comes despite the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lucy Frazer saying last year that "any plans to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in Paris are not credible".

Frazer also chaired a summit of 36 countries that released a joint statement pledging their support for a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes competing in international sporting events.

But officials deny that the move represents a U-turn, with a government spokesperson saying: "Russian and Belarusian athletes representing their country should not be permitted in domestic or international sporting competition. That position still stands."

The government is said to have been satisfied by the effectiveness of what it regards as stricter and aligned neutrality conditions adopted by both the IOC and IPC.

The Olympics take place from 26 July to 11 August and the Paralympics from 28 August until 8 September.