Paris 2024: Triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas to miss Olympic Games through injury

Yulimar Rojas is the reigning Olympic and world champion in the triple jump [Getty Images]

Olympic triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas has been ruled out of Paris 2024 with an Achilles tendon injury.

The Venezuelan sustained the injury during a training session in Spain and has since undergone surgery in Madrid.

Rojas, who is the current world record holder, won gold at the Games in Tokyo and is a four-time world champion.

"My heart is broken and I want to say sorry that I will not be able to take part in Paris 2024," the 28-year-old said in a statement on her X account.