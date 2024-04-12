Paris 2024: Triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas to miss Olympic Games through injury
Olympic triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas has been ruled out of Paris 2024 with an Achilles tendon injury.
The Venezuelan sustained the injury during a training session in Spain and has since undergone surgery in Madrid.
Rojas, who is the current world record holder, won gold at the Games in Tokyo and is a four-time world champion.
"My heart is broken and I want to say sorry that I will not be able to take part in Paris 2024," the 28-year-old said in a statement on her X account.