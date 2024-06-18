Paris 2024: Scheffler, Schauffele, Clark, Morikawa named to U.S. Olympic golf team

Scottie Scheffler hits a tee shot during the 124th U.S. Open on Friday at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in Pinehurst, N.C. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

June 18 (UPI) -- Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa were named to the U.S. golf team for the 2024 Summer Games, USA Golf announced Tuesday.

The Olympic golf tournament will be held from Aug. 1 to 4 at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, just outside of Paris. Patrick Cantlay and U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau narrowly missed the cut to qualify for Team USA.

Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world, and Clark (No. 5) will make his first Olympic appearance. Schauffele, ranked No. 3, won gold at the 2020 Summer Games.

Morikawa (No. 7) did not win a medal at those Olympics, which were delayed until 2021 in Tokyo because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

American Wyndham Clark is expected to make his Olympic debut at Paris 2024. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

No. 2 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, No. 4 Ludvid Aberg of Sweden, No. 6 Viktor Hovland of Norway, No. 9 Jon Rahm of Spain, No. 12 Hideki Matsuyama of Japan and No. 13 Tommy Fleetwood and No. 18 Matt Fitzpatrick -- both of England -- are among the other golfers who qualified for Paris 2024.

No. 1,338 Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia and No. 140 C.T. Pan of Chinese Taipei won respective silver and bronze medals at the 2020 Summer Games.

Collin Morikawa watches a tee shot during the 124th U.S. Open on Friday at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in Pinehurst, N.C. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The women's Olympic golf tournament will be held from Aug. 7 to 10 in Guyancourt.

Nelly Korda, the No. 1 women's golfer in the world, won gold for Team USA in 2021. Mone Inami of Japan and Lydia Ko of New Zealand finished second and third, respectively, in women's golf at the 2020 Summer Games.

Xander Schauffele, who won the 2024 PGA Championship, also took home a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Games in 2021 in Tokyo. File Photo by Ben Morris/UPI

Korda, No. 2 Lilia Vu, No. 9 Rose Zhang and No. 16 Megan Khang are in qualification range for the U.S. women's team. That team roser will be made final after this week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Thursday through Sunday in Sammamish, Wash.

A total of 120 players, 60 men and 60 women, will compete in the Olympic golf tournaments.