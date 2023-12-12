Paris 2024 Olympics: When will the next Summer Games take place?

The Paris Olympics will run from Friday July 26, 2024 until Sunday August 11 - AP/Michel Euler

Paris will host the 2023 Olympics. It will be the third time that the French capital has hosted the Summer Games, but the most recent edition in the city was exactly 100 years ago, in 1924.

When does Paris 2024 take place?

The 33rd Summer Olympic Games – or formally, the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad – will run from Friday July 26, 2024 until Sunday August 11. As is tradition, the opening ceremony will take place on Friday July 26.

Four events actually start before the opening ceremony: archery, football, handball and rugby sevens.

More than 10,000 athletes from 206 nations are expected to take part across 329 events, representing more than 28 sports.

Will Russians be competing at the Olympics?

World Athletics is standing by its ban of all Russian and Belarusian athletes from the biggest Olympic sport of all, despite the International Olympic Committee clearing their participation in the Games.

The IOC confirmed in December that, despite the invasion of Ukraine, governing bodies could permit neutral athletes from Russia and Belarus. However, only individual athletes will be permitted and not Russian teams, flags or emblems. Athletes and support personnel who back the are in Ukraine are also barred, as are any athletes or staff employed by the military.

In explaining their decision, the IOC noted that athletes from those countries had competed under strict conditions of neutrality in certain qualifying events over recent months “largely without incident”.

Russians and Belarusians were not, however, permitted during the World Athletics Championships in August and the sport’s president Sebastian Coe, who has not ruled out standing himself to become the next IOC president, stressed that they would not be competing in Paris.

“We have a fixed position,” Coe said. “That position hasn’t altered, and I think it is right that international federations should make judgements that they feel is in the best interests of their sport. That is what our council has done. You may well see some neutral athletes from Russia and Belarus in Paris. They just won’t be in athletics.”

Ukraine have threatened to boycott the Olympics if Russian and Belarusian athletes compete even as neutrals next summer.

How is Paris preparing for the Games?

By raising prices, primarily.

There was controversy in November when it was announced that fares on the Paris Metro are to double during the Games, to €4, unless you own a regular travel pass. The extra cost is to help pay for the extra transport needed. Among other price rises, the Louvre is increasing entrance fees from €17 to €22 (although the museum says this is not because of the Games). Hotel and AirB&B costs are also rocketing, with some rentals being offered at up to four times the usual rates for August.

Separately, Parisians living near the Seine face a lockdown during the Opening Ceremony, which will take place on and around the river, rather than in a stadium. Anybody who wants to shop, dine or visit friends in the area will have to register online and present a pass to be allowed through. There will also be a no-fly zone over Paris around the time of the Opening Ceremony, meaning no flights in and out of the city’s three main airports.

Motorists will also be banned from the areas around the major venues (see below).

How can I get tickets?

The last batch of 400,000 tickets for the Games were released on November 30. They are available to buy on the official website (tickets.paris2024.org) on a first-come-first-served basis.

Most of the cheapest tickets have already been snapped up, but, as of December, there were still some of the more expensive tickets available for prime events, including the opening ceremony (€1600), the closing ceremonies (€600) and athletics (from €275). The cheapest and most freely available tickets are for the football competition, where prices start at €24.

What venues will be included and for which sports?

Grand Paris zone

A computer generated image of the Stade de France, as it might look for the 2024 Olympics - Paris 2024 via AP

Stade de France – Opening and closing ceremonies, rugby and athletics

Stade Olympique Colombes Yves-du-Manoir – Hockey

Arena 92 – Swimming, water polo

La Chapelle Arena – Badminton, gymnastics

Saint-Denis – Water polo, diving, artistic swimming

Le Borget – Shooting, sport climbing

Paris Centre zone

Parc des Princes – Football

Stade Roland Garros – Boxing, tennis

Paris expo Porte de Versailles – Indoor volleyball, basketball, table tennis, weightlifting

Paris-Bercy Arena – Artistic gymnastics and trampoline, basketball

Place de la Concorde – 3x3 basketball, breakdancing, BMX freestyle, skateboarding

Pont d’Iéna – Marathon swimming, marathon, race walk, cycling road race and time trial, triathlon

Champ de Mars – Beach volleyball

Grand Palais Éphémère – Judo, wrestling

Les Invalides – Archery

A computer generated image shows the beach volleyball venue in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris as it might look for the 2024 Olympics - PARIS 2024

Versailles zone

Château de Versailles – Equestrian, modern pentathlon

Le Golf National – Golf

Élancourt Hill – Mountain biking

Vélodrome de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines – Track cycling, BMX, modern pentathlon (fencing)

Outer

Lille, Stade Pierre-Mauroy – Handball

Vaires-sur-Marne, National Olympic Stadium of Île-de-France – Rowing, Canoe-Kayak

Marseille, Stade Vélodrome – Football

Lyon, Parc Olympique Lyonnais – Football

Paris, Parc de Princes – Football

Bordeaux, Stade Matmut Atlantique – Football

Nice, Allianz Riviera – Football

Nantes, Stade de la Beaujoire – Football

Marseille, Port de la Pointe Rouge – Sailing

Tahiti, French Polynesia, Debarcadere Teahupoo – Surfing

