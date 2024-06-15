Paris 2024: A look inside KXAN’s Olympics coverage
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 2024 Summer Olympics are fast approaching with the opening ceremony on July 26.
KXAN reporter Jala Washington is headed to Paris to cover the 2024 Olympic games.
On Saturday mornings, Jala and Meteorologist Rich Segal will chat about the upcoming summer games live on KXAN.com. They will talk about athletes, Texas ties to the games and more behind-the-scenes Olympics coverage.
