PARIS 2024: Fort Moore marksman to make Olympic debut this summer

FORT MOORE, Ga. (WRBL) — For this U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit team member, the Paris Games will be a first shot at Olympic Gold. Sgt. Ivan Roe qualified to represent the United States in both air rifle and three-position rifle this summer in his Olympic debut.

According to Roe, who placed first in the final round of three-position rifle Olympic Trials held at Fort Moore in March, his success comes from trusting in his training process.

“I obviously had a lot of thoughts going through my head, it’s a big mental hurdle to know that you are competing for an Olympic spot on the line,” Roe said.

He continued, “I just really was committing to my process that I’ve been developing for the last couple of years and trusting in that, that it would get me to the end where I needed to be.”

Roe placed third at the air rifle qualifiers held in Anniston, Ala. in January.

Leading up to the Olympics, Roe has work to do as he trains – primarily at Fort Moore. He plans to spend hours at the range perfecting his form, especially in the kneeling position.

The marksman explained he was only able to “put a Band-Aid” on the issues while in competition, but more significant changes will come from practice.

In a sport with little room for error, Roe is humble about where he stands within the field of competitors. Minor changes anywhere could mean the difference between medaling and missing the podium.

“I’m not sure if there really is much that separates me from everyone else,” Roe said.

During the three-position rifle qualifiers, he competed against top marksmen from across the country including NCAA athletes and other U.S. military members.

“I think that there are a lot of good shooters that all had a very, very good chance of winning qualification and taking the spot, becoming the Olympian,” Roe said. “I just think that I possibly committed to my process a little bit more than they did.”

That process includes both mental and physical training, as well as constant repetition. But shooting is also nothing new to Roe, who first picked up a gun at just seven years old.

Despite his young start, the athlete didn’t get into competitive marksmanship until high school, where he competed for Manhattan High School in his hometown of Manhattan, Mont. He later went on to compete for Murray State University in Kentucky and became a seven-time All-American between 2014 and 2018.

Roe said his former coaches have already told him they will be watching online as he competes in Paris. The athlete added there are a few other supporters he know he can count on to be keeping tabs on him at the Olympics.

“My wife and my family, they have supported me since day one and they come to matches and they watch online,” Roe said. “Even when I’m halfway across the world and it’s 2 a.m. their time, they’re pulling up my targets to watch and see how I’m doing.”

In Paris, Roe is most excited to compete in three-position rifle.

“I like three-position, it’s my favorite event. It’s like a puzzle, you have to solve it on the fly, whereas air rifle is much more strict and disciplined,” Roe said.

Although he favors three-position rifle, he also has high hopes for his performance in both shooting events.

Roe said, “I do think I have a very good chance at medaling in both.”

To make that come true, Roe will have to shoot near-perfectly at the Paris Games. His Olympic competition debut comes just two days after the Opening Ceremonies during the men’s air rifle qualifiers.

