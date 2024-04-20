Paris 2024: Cauldron atop Acropolis lit with Olympic torch as relay arrives in Athens

Retired Greek 400-meter hurdles champion Periklis Iakovakis lit a cauldron with the Paris 2024 Olympic flame in front of the Parthenon atop the Acropolis in Athens late on Friday (19 April).

The flame reached the Acropolis as part of the torch relay following a ceremony in ancient Olympia on Tuesday.

In addition to being carried by a relay of torchbearers, the flame has travelled around southern Greece and islands by car, plane and ferry.

The torch relay will continue to carry the flame along a route through Greece until a ceremony in Athens when it is handed over to Paris 2024 organisers on 26 April.