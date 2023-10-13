‘My parents were Holocaust survivors but this is the worst time in Israeli history’

The terror inflicted spans further than those present, with many having family across the world, including the UK - Francisco Seco/AP

Millions of innocent civilians have been affected by the violence that has engulfed Israel and Gaza since Oct 7.

The terror inflicted upon those caught up in the conflict has an impact far beyond those people present on the ground, with many family members across the world, including in the UK, afraid for their loved ones.

Telegraph reader Irene Lancaster, now based in Salford, Greater Manchester, is a Jewish academic and Hebrew scholar. Irene was headhunted to initiate a variety of courses on Judaism, the Hebrew Bible, Jewish history and Jewish thought at a number of UK universities. She also works at Haifa University in Israel and as a translator.



Irene is the first Orthodox Jewish woman in the UK to have given a sermon in 2019 and she has the backing of both rabbis of her shul. She is currently teaching Hebrew on a voluntary basis to the myriads of people wanting to convert to Judaism.

She is also the mother of two daughters who live in Israel.

One of her daughters, a British national, Esther, 40, lives on the northern front line in the holy city of Zfat, while her eldest daughter, 48, lives in the north centre. Irene currently has contact with both of them twice a day.

Esther, along with her husband, is providing a “safe haven in one of the synagogues for tourists, grieving people, refugees from southern Israel and soldiers”.

“They are working constantly with rabbis and other help services. They are taking a lead. I am very proud of them,” Irene says.

‘We have been ignited as a nation’

Writing from Israel, Esther declares: “This is the moment when the Jewish people are mobilised as one.”

“Food, shelter and supplies being gathered for the victims of the attack, people all over the country opening their homes for those who lost theirs in the south of the country. Food and water being delivered to our soldiers by local communities, people volunteering for the ambulance service, to help in any way.

“A multitude of groups are popping up all over social media geared toward prayers for peace. Jews outside of Israel rallying to raise funds, awareness, prayers and any other kind of support that’s required.”

“All the days have merged into an entirely different reality,” she says. “We have been ignited as a nation. Things will never be the same. Things that used to matter, just don’t matter anymore and they never will again, not in the same way.”

“I’m in the north, relatively near to the Lebanon border. We have been receiving intelligence through the week to prepare bunkers with supplies in the case of emergency.”

Esther recounts: “Last night, the sirens started going off, and we went to our bunker with the intention of possibly being there for days. After a few hours, we were told that it had been a drill from the Army. We don’t know what’s coming, but we are Israel and we have the highest intelligence serving us.”

Lending words of encouragement, Esther adds, “Strengthen yourselves. Our minds are going through a shift the likes of which has never been seen. We have been training for this. The more we give over our idea of the way we think things are, the more we open to this highest intelligence.

“All our ideas about everything that is happening right now, we will never find an answer on an intellectual level. We have to let our hearts break completely. Our minds have been shattered. In that complete destruction lies our humility, the greatest power we have. We know nothing, but we are divinely protected, always.”

Irene shares how her “eldest daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren are holed up, and schools are, of course, closed. There’s not a good atmosphere, as they wait to see what will happen”.

‘We pray for the entire world, including for Muslims’

Irene details how “the atrocity took place on the happiest day of the Jewish year, Saturday, which was Simchat Torah (Joy of the Law, described first in English by Pepys in his famous diary). People were stabbed in the back, burnt alive and beheaded as they danced for joy, welcoming in the New Jewish Year, when we pray for the entire world, including for Muslims, by the way”.



Irene is openly critical of the BBC’s response to the attack and its seeming hostility towards Jews in its recent coverage: “My despair at the BBC dissimulations went hand in hand with the huge courage of my children and young grandchildren who were trying to cheer me up.”

She shares a message that her granddaughter, aged 13, messaged her on WhatsApp on Monday: “Thank you for reaching out. I can’t really call right now but I will later. Right now I’m safe and OK. Love you.”

Upon hearing the news of the Hamas attack, Irene “was devastated, as we in the Jewish community have no illusions about Hamas’s open statement in 1988 of eradicating all Jews”.

Irene found out about the attack “straight away”. She says: “It was announced in shul on Shabbat and our security guard also filled me in. I stood at the gate informing shul goers as they entered. Many had friends and family in Israel or on holiday there. Not all have come back.”

On the Hamas attacks, Irene expresses: “My parents, grandparents to my children were both Holocaust survivors. To witness all this now makes it the worst time in Israeli history and equal only to the worst days of the Shoah.”