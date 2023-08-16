Parents, players want Lahainaluna to get back on playing field as a way of healing

Aug. 16—There is Maui Strong.

There is Lahaina Strong.

Underneath all the mana, there has always been Luna strong. In the aftermath of the deadliest fire in the U.S. in the past century, the Lahainaluna High School athletic department is doing all it can to salvage the fall season.

"Me, our family, my grandma guys, both sides, cousins lost their house," Lunas senior Kaulana Tihada said in a telephone interview Tuesday. "It's devastating, but we're adjusting day by day. ... I don't know the exact number, most of the guys live Wahikuli side, 60-70 percent of them lost their houses, and half of our coaches.

"It's really devastating. From my perspective it hasn't settled in fully yet. I'm just lucky to have my family all alive and OK. I know some people loved their loved ones and their family. We're just taking it day by day. Recovering. Thankfully we have this strong community that sticks together. We're all looking out for each other on this side."

If any program can do it, it would be the Lunas football team. Arguably the most disciplined, grittiest squad in the state for decades, co-head coaches Bobby Watson, Dean Rickard and their staff have built successful teams through toughness, humility and teamwork.

The obstacles are immense and unprecedented. With more than 2,000 homes in ashes, more than 100 deceased, some players are in shelters. Communication is out. Transportation is spotty. Yet, the Lunas have hope to return to some semblance of normalcy.

"I have been contacted by some players and parents saying that the kids are ready to get back on the field and power through this tragedy," Rickard said on Tuesday. "As a way of healing and keeping their thoughts on something other than the devastation to our community."

Rickard is a veteran of the Maui Police Department. As Maui Interscholastic League athletic directors met to discuss a solution to a massive challenge, the Lunas got some good news.

"Of course, our main concern is that as much as we would like to continue with our season, we need to make sure all of the health and safety concerns are taken into consideration before that happens," Rickard said. "All I know for now is that plans are being formulated to include Lahainaluna. My understanding is that if it is a go, then we would be required to have 10 days of practice prior to the first game on a modified schedule yet to be determined."

"We've been working out all offseason and we're very hungry to play this football season," Tihada said.

The Lunas football team played in three Division II state-championship games before finally breaking though with a title in 2016 under Watson and then co-head coach Garret Tihada. It was the first of four consecutive crowns for Lahainaluna.

In 2021, playing in Division I, the Lunas reached the title game before losing to 'Iolani.

The elder Tihada is still coaching as an assistant.

"The support coming from everywhere has been overwhelming. Coach Rickard asked our coaches if we would be willing to come out and coach if the decision was made to start again," Tihada said. "The response has been a resounding yes by almost all our coaches."

Season-opening football games on Maui were canceled last weekend. At Lahainaluna, all they want now is a chance to get back on the field.

The elementary, middle and high school at Lahaina were spared by the flames. Electricity was recently restored to those areas, Rickard noted.

"Our principal, Richard Carosso, and athletic director, Jon Conrad, are trying their hardest to get the kids back to school as fast and safely as possible," Rickard said. "Our kids are ready, parents excited, and coaches standing by for the word to proceed. Imua Lahainaluna!"

"We've been working out all offseason and we're very hungry to play this football season," said the younger Tihada, a two-way player who saw duty at running back and linebacker last year.

"The last time we were all together was last week Monday at practice. The fire happened Tuesday morning. The fire was devastating to all of us and very unexpected.

"As far as football goes, we hope we have a season. We've got to stick to it, get better and go day by day. As long as we have each other, it'll be good."