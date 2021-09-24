Pardon My Take: Would Barry Alvarez return to the Wisconsin sideline one last time?

On Friday, Wisconsin’s legendary head football coach and athletic director Barry Alvarez joined Barstool Sports’ popular podcast Pardon My Take. Among many other topics that included conference realignment, his unused vacation time, and the College Football Playoff, Alvarez was jokingly asked by host Dan Katz aka “Big Cat,” about returning to the sideline if the Badgers were in desperate need.

It’s a situation that Wisconsin’s former athletic director has found himself in on multiple occasions since his retirement from coaching, most recently in the 2015 Outback Bowl win over Auburn.

Would “The Don” consider returning if Wisconsin had no other choice?

Dont count out the Barry Alvarez return to the Badger sidelines! pic.twitter.com/mpU4HA6vcZ — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) September 24, 2021

You can never fully count out another surprise return from Alvarez to the Badger sidelines.