The Parc des Princes could still be sold to PSG with fresh calls from fans to remain at the stadium

According to L’Équipe, the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo could still agree on a deal to sell the Parc des Princes to PSG which would see them remain at the stadium located in the 16th Arrondissement of the French capital.

There have been no discussions for months between the mayoral office in Paris and the president of Paris Saint-Germain Nasser Al-Khelaïfi over the sale of the Parc des Princes or any other locations where PSG could look to build a new stadium. However, the Paris town hall has tried to establish contact with the board at Les Parisiens to re-open negotiations for a sale of the Parc des Princes.

Any sale of the current PSG stadium would still see the local government retain ownership of the land which the Parc des Princes occupies. This is a tactic which has been used several times before by Hidalgo, according to L’Équipe. Nevertheless, Les Parisiens would be the owners of the stadium which could potentially allow them to redevelop.

Fresh calls from fans

Fans of PSG issued a statement calling for fresh negotiations between the local government of the French capital and the management of the Ligue 1 champions to take place in Le Monde. With conversations of alternative venues discussed, fans of Les Parisiens are clear that they do not want to leave the Parc des Princes.

GFFN | Liam Wraith