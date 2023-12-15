Paramus Catholic boys basketball comeback falls short in Tim Thomas' coaching debut

PARAMUS − Opening night of the Tim Thomas coaching era featured a big comeback and an almost storybook finish. Almost.

In the final two minutes, Paramus Catholic had two shots to tie the game and one to take the lead.

Down the stretch, the Paladins gave Thomas all the energy he could ask for before losing to Kennedy, 51-48, Thursday night in Big North Conference boys basketball.

A hurried potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark, but Thomas, a former NBA veteran who grew up a few miles away in Paterson, applauded the effort.

Paramus Catholic head coach Tim Thomas, center, talks strategy with the team during a game against Kennedy High School on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Justin Hunt led Kennedy with 15 points. Lamar McQueen made two free throws with 4.2 seconds left to provide the 51-48 lead.

Jayden Rivera led Paramus Catholic's comeback from a 47-35 deficit, scoring the last of his 15 points on two free throws with 56 seconds left to cut the margin to 49-48.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Tim Thomas, Paramus Catholic NJ boys basketball falls in opener