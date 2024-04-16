Paramount Advertising Ups Ryan Briganti to Head of Sports

Paramount Advertising has found its new sports ad sales chief.

The company has promoted Ryan Briganti to head of sports, overseeing all advertising across CBS Sports platforms. John Halley, president of Paramount Advertising, announced the promotion to staff Tuesday.

“Ryan will report to me and work very closely with David Berson and the entire CBS Sports management team to deliver the most premium, scaled, and seamlessly integrated campaigns in the Sports category,” Halley wrote in a memo. “He will partner across Paramount to lead the charge across our unrivaled portfolio of marquee sports, including the National Football League, Big Ten Football, March Madness, PGA TOUR, PGA Championship and UEFA Champions League.”

Briganti was most recently senior VP of ad sales for CBS Sports and CBS Sports Digital, and has been with the company for 16 years.

“The track record says it all,” Halley added. “Ryan’s leadership negotiating sales for a myriad of partners has been critical to the expansion of our soccer coverage and the success of UEFA Champions League here in the U.S. He has also been instrumental in broadening coverage of women’s sports, developing our FAST channels, CBS Sports HQ and CBS Sports Golazo Network, and building the CBS Sports Creator Studio.”

Briganti succeeds John Bogusz, the longtime ad sales leader for CBS Sports, who is retiring after 26 years with the company.

You can read Halley’s memo below.

Team,

I’m pleased to announce that Ryan Briganti has been promoted to Head of Sports, Paramount Advertising, succeeding the legendary and esteemed John Bogusz. In his new role, Ryan will be responsible for all ad sales and partnerships across all CBS Sports platforms including CBS, CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports HQ, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and all digital and social.

Ryan will report to me and work very closely with David Berson and the entire CBS Sports management team to deliver the most premium, scaled, and seamlessly integrated campaigns in the Sports category. He will partner across Paramount to lead the charge across our unrivaled portfolio of marquee sports, including the National Football League, Big Ten Football, March Madness, PGA TOUR, PGA Championship and UEFA Champions League.

A 16-year veteran of the company – with years of agency experience prior – Ryan was most recently SVP, Ad Sales for CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Digital, and served as an integral part of our tentpole events on CBS for years.

The track record says it all. Ryan’s leadership negotiating sales for a myriad of partners has been critical to the expansion of our soccer coverage and the success of UEFA Champions League here in the U.S. He has also been instrumental in broadening coverage of women’s sports, developing our FAST channels, CBS Sports HQ and CBS Sports Golazo Network, and building the CBS Sports Creator Studio. All of these efforts have given our advertising partners increased opportunities to promote their brands while expanding the reach of CBS Sports’ content and properties.

A hard-working, collaborative, innovative and solution-oriented leader, Ryan’s experience across our broadcast, cable and digital properties will serve us well in this fast-changing multi-platform media landscape as we look to expand our revenue opportunities across Sports. With his experience and deep knowledge of all areas of our business, our sports team is optimally positioned for future success.

Please join me in congratulating Brigs.

Best,

John

