Paralympics 'exciting but terrifying' for Taggart

Claire Taggart in action for Great Britain [Getty Images]

World number one Claire Taggart says she is determined to "enjoy the experience" of the Paralympics after being named in the Great Britain boccia team for Paris.

The 29-year-old from Northern Ireland will appear in her third Paralympics, with a 2016 debut in Rio before competing in the BC2 class again in Tokyo five years later during the Covid pandemic.

Taggart's long list of successes includes a memorable 2022 when she won the World Championships and two gold medals at the Boccia World Cup.

She is relishing the opportunity of putting her skills to the test against the rest of the world at the Games, which start on 28 August.

"It's really exciting but frightening at the same time - to have the Games so close to home and being able to compete and represent Paralympics GB," said the Larne athlete.

"Tokyo was different, it wasn't a terrible experience, and my results weren't great. I think the experience of it being in a pandemic and the experience of it being a Paralympics was something I will never forget. Hopefully Paris is a lot better."

Taggart believes there's still much to do in order to increase recognition of the Paralympics.

"Everyone says 'You're going to the Olympics' or 'You're an Olympian', sometimes the Paralympics is left behind and it doesn't get the same coverage," she added.

"I'm very proud to be a Paralympian, not an Olympian and will always correct strangers or members of the public who ask. It's an exclusive club when you and very few other people around the world are representing their country in a sport they are good at - it's a really special thing."

Taggart also argues that the sport of boccia does not yet receive the coverage it deserves.

"We're training just as hard, if not harder, facing more adversity due to disability, ableism and inequalities of being disabled - we're doing as much if not more than other Olympians and Paralympians.

"The coverage and knowledge of the sport has improved but we've still a long way to go. I've not stopped this year; I've been all over the world at least twice. I'm a person with severe physical impairment, it's tiring but it's what I do for the love of my sport."

Taggart will be among the medal favourites in Paris, but she is not setting any targets.

"I would like to go to the Games and play the best that I can play at that exact moment and come away knowing I've left everything on the court.

"If I said 'I want to win a medal' it puts more pressure on me. I've got enough pressure on me being number one and I just need to go there, enjoy the experience and see what happens."