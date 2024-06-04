Paralympics 2024: Who has been selected on the GB team?

The 2024 Paris Paralympic Games will begin on 28 August and run until 8 September.

ParalympicsGB are expecting to send a team of around 220 athletes to the French capital to compete in 19 of the 22 sports.

At Tokyo 2020, the British team finished second in the medal table behind China, winning 124 medals, including 41 golds.

Below are the confirmed names for Paris 2024 so far, with further team announcements being made in the coming months.

Swimming