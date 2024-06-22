Parallel bars world champion Dauser injures himself ahead of Olympics

Germany's Lukas Dauser performs on the rings during the men's gymnastics Olympic qualification at the large sports hall in Ruesselsheim. Uwe Anspach/dpa

Parallel bars world champion Lukas Dauser of Germany may be a doubt for the gymnastics competition at the Paris Olympics after injuring himself in a qualifying competition on Saturday.

Dauser, 31, injured his right upper arm during a routine on the rings in an all-around competition inn Rüsselsheim. An MRI scan in a hospital in nearby Mainz was to determine the exact nature of the injury.

"I am not feeling so good after the loss of Lukas. You try to ask yourself questions but don't find answers. I spoke to him and he doesn't understand how it could happen," team coach Valeri Belenki said.

Belenki said he had a plan B should Dauser miss the Olympics which "of course would be bitter for us." The German nomination meeting is set for Sunday.

Dauser won parallel bars silver at the last Olympics in 2021 and at world championships has gold from 2023 and silver from 2022.