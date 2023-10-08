How a sunrise desert rave was shattered by paragliding Hamas gunmen

Partygoers flee the rave in the Negev Desert during the Hamas raid

When Anya Bonget’s daughter Sofia told her she was going to an outdoor rave party in Israel’s Negev Desert, she saw no particular reason to worry.

The venue was Kibbutz Re’im, just two miles from the border with Gaza, but with the frontier heavily-guarded, it seemed perfectly safe.

Then, at 8am on Saturday morning, she rang Sofia to check up on her, after hearing news that militants had breached the border fence nearby.

“Mummy, they’re killing us,” was her reply. “They’re shooting at us.”

Sofia, 21, was part of a crowd of revellers at an outdoor trance party that was targeted by the militants during their dawn raid on Saturday.

Mobile phone footage showed the gunmen chasing the partygoers across a stretch of the Negev desert, shooting some and kidnapping others. At least 250 were killed.

Ms Bonget, 42, told The Telegraph of her phone conversation with Sofia as she joined other anxious parents giving DNA samples at an office near Israel’s Bun Gurion airport yesterday. As her daughter spoke her last words to her, she could hear screams in the background.

Her daughter then hung up, but half an hour later sent a text saying she was “lucky to have the best parents in the world”.

“That felt like a goodbye,” said Ms Bonget, who was hiding her tear-stricken eyes behind sunglasses.

Sofia had recently been discharged from the army - Israel has compulsory military service for both men and women - and was enjoying her gap year before applying for university.

“She just said she was going to this fun festival,” her mother added. “The fact that it was close to Gaza - it didn’t matter to anyone.”

The rave was being held to mark the end of Israel’s week-long Sukkot religious festival, and had begun around 11pm on Friday.

The event was still in full swing when the militants breached the border around 6am, the dancing crowds oblivious at first to the approaching gunmen.

Footage captured on one partygoer’s mobile phone showed several small black dots appearing in the dawn sky from the direction of Gaza. As the cameraman shouts what appears to be a warning, the partygoers ignore him, unable to hear because of music.

Moments later, the dancing stopped as revellers realised that the “dots” in the sky were motorised paragliders carrying armed Hamas militants.

As rocket fire also began, the dancers fled for their lives, chased by gunmen bent on shooting and kidnapping anyone in their path.

Following the rampage, which began around 7am on Saturday, dozens of partygoers were reported to have been killed or kidnapped. Others were still missing. Unconfirmed footage of large numbers of bodies at the site.

Among those reported to have been captured was a 26-year-old British citizen, Jake Marlowe, who was helping with security at the rave.

The unconscious body of a dreadlocked female guest was later paraded through Gaza in a truck, as passers-by spat on her.

On Sunday, survivors told how they had fled in cars and on foot across the desert, dodging machine gun fire, artillery and rocket propelled grenades.

Partygoer Chen Mizrachi, a resident of Tel Aviv, told Israel’s Ynet news website: “It started at seven in the morning. When the rocket fire from the sky began, we started shouting ‘Code Red’ to everyone (a warning used by Israelis for incoming rocket attacks from Gaza). There were several firing points; we ran from one direction to another.

“Many fell and were injured from terrorist fire... Somehow, we managed to escape the line of fire. They shot at us three times during the escape.”

He and his friends eventually escaped, despite a rocket-propelled grenade hitting their car. “Gradually, I see friends I know arriving at the hospital. These are very, very difficult sights,” he added.

Gunmen stalked the festival site executing revellers, other witnesses said.

Gili Yoskovich told the BBC that she hid under a fruit tree, playing dead for three hours to dodge the gunfire and killings.

“I saw people were dying all around. I was very quiet. I didn’t cry, I didn’t do anything,” she said.

“I was... breathing, saying: ‘OK, I’m going to die. It’s OK, just breathe, just close your eyes’.”

She added: “They were going tree by tree and shooting. Everywhere. From two sides. I saw people were dying all around.”

Esther Borochov also survived by playing dead in a car after the driver trying to help her escape was shot point blank.

“I couldn’t move my legs,” she said, while being treated in hospital. “Soldiers came and took us away to the bushes.”

Noya Reuven, 20, told The Times of Israel how hundreds of partygoers ran to their vehicles as rockets were fired overhead. While pulling away in a vehicle, she heard shots fired into the crowd.

Another partygoer told Israel’s Channel 12 TV that at first the rocket noise “sounded like it was part of the music.”

He said he and his friends “felt the bullets flying around us” as they attempted to reach their cars.

When the melee of fleeing vehicles then got stuck at a bottleneck, passengers fled on foot across the desert, many still clad in their clubbing gear.

Tal Gibly, another party attendee, said she abandoned her own vehicle and ran for cover in nearby woodlands, passing dead and injured people lying on the roadside.

She shared a video with CNN showing one attendee shot dead outside a van, and another dead in the vehicle’s passenger seat.

“It was so terrifying and we didn’t know where to drive to not meet those evil … people,” she told the channel. “I have a lot of friends that got lost at the forest for a lot of hours and got shot like it was a range.”

As survivors made their way to nearby hospitals, volunteers with Israel’s Home Front Command drafted lists of those feared dead or missing. One group of around 30 revellers reportedly reappeared safe on Sunday morning after 24 nearly in hiding.

By Sunday, reports were also emerging of partygoers being held Gaza. Among those feared to be there was the British citizen Mr Marlowe.

According to Jewish News, a UK weekly newspaper, Mr Marlowe had called his mother to say that the rave was under rocket attack and then texted her an hour later to say he loved her.

Tzipi Hotovely, Israel’s ambassador to the UK, told Sky News that she knew of “one British citizen who is in Gaza at the moment”, but did say who it was.

Shani Louk is believed to have been taken prisoner by Hamas

The dreadlocked partygoer paraded through the streets of Gaza was reported to be Shani Louk, a German-Israeli dual national.

CNN said it had verified a video showing her being driven in a truck guarded by a militant carrying a rocket-propelled grenade, while one of his comrades held her by the hair.

Onlookers joined in in cheers of “Allahu Akbar” - Arabic for “God is great”.

In a video obtained by German news outlet Bild, Louk’s mother Ricarda said: “This morning my daughter, Shani Nicole Louk, a German citizen, was kidnapped with a group of tourists in southern Israel by Palestinian Hamas.

“We were sent a video in which I could clearly see our daughter unconscious in the car with the Palestinians and them driving around the Gaza Strip. I ask you to send us any help or any news.”

Margarita Gusak and Simon Vigdergaus are both missing following the rave

Waiting anxiously with Ms Bonget were the parents of two other partygoers, Margarita Gusak and Simon Vigdergaus, both 21.

Neither Margarita nor Simon had been heard from since Saturday morning, leading their next of kin to fear the worst.

Margarita’s mother, Valentina, said that when she learned her daughter was planning to attending the rave, her main concern was that drug-taking might going on.

“I was a bit worried about her going: I suspected there may be drugs and alcohol but my daughter told me: Don’t worry, I’m just there to dance and have fun,” she said.

Around 6.15am on Saturday, Margarita sent her mother a text message saying that air raid sirens had gone off, and that she was planning to leave the venue by car.

Desperate for answers, Valentina and her husband Igor tried to get to the site of the rave on Sunday, where partygoers’ bullet-ridden cars were lying abandoned. They hoped to locate their daughter’s vehicle. However, the area was still sealed off by the military.

They then drove to Netivot, a town near Gaza where a group of Chinese workers previously captured by Hamas were released.

“We hoped our kids might come out of there too, but there was nothing,” said Valentina.