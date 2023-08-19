Paradise Honors opens football season with signature win over Thatcher

The Paradise Honors Panthers take the field for their season opener against visiting Thatcher on Friday night. Aug. 18, 2023

A new season, the same offensive stars, but a different defense.

A defense that might be the reason why Surprise Paradise Honors won't make a quick exit from the playoffs this time.

The second-ranked (3A) Panthers made statements all over its field Friday night in its season-opening 35-14 win over No. 8 Thatcher. It might have been the biggest signature win in school history, coming against a school steep in football tradition that last year lost its only game to Mesa Eastmark in the 3A final.

But it's a new year. Thatcher's offensive firepower graduated. Paradise Honors' offense, led by quarterback Gage Baker and wide receiver Josh Morales, picked up where it left off last year.

And the defense showed that it isn't going to be pushover after last season when the Panthers' only two losses came in games in which they gave up 63 points to Tucson Pusch Ridge and 77 in the second playoff round to Show Low.

"I'm really proud of that defensive effort," coach Josh Goodloe said. "The tone they sent tonight and what they sent to everyone in 3A that we can play some defense this year."

Paradise Honors Panthers quarterback Gage Baker (12) passes against the Thatcher Eagles at Paradise Honors High School in Surprise on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Alex Gould/Special to The Republic

Building toward bigger goal

Paradise Honors isn't afraid to play anybody and that's why it went to Tucson last week to scrimmage top-ranked Sabino. Even though the Sabercats showed off their firepower, it helped Paradise Honors to see what it needed to get better.

Thatcher, led by running quarterback Brett Jones, answered Baker's 30-yard scoring pass to Isaiah Thomas in the first series. Baker found Thomas again for the two-point conversion on that drive before Jones engineered a 65-yard scoring drive on 11 plays. Even after Thatcher got backed up with three straight false starts, Jones ended up finding the end zone on a 2-yard run. His two-point run tied it.

Thatcher made another long drive by running misdirection plays with two backs behind Jones in the backfield, running 14 plays, before that drive stalled on Paradise Honors' 20. That pumped up the sideline and Baker led Paradise Honors down the field.

Baker showed his intelligence and ability to read the defense, striking for a 27-yard play on fourth down from his 43, then hitting Morales for a 30-yard score and a 14-8 lead with 4:46 left in the half.

Thatcher's offense, plagued by false starts all night, stumbled again. And the tone was set.

"We adjusted our fronts to it," Goodloe said. "We just challenged our guys to match them, because they were going to be physical all night long."

Gage Baker finds Isaiah Thomas for 30-yard TD and Paradise Honors strikes first. After 2-point conversion, same guys, PH leads Thatcher 8-0 pic.twitter.com/lAUDhX2jqt — Richard Obert (@azc_obert) August 19, 2023

Clutch perfomers

Morales was held without a catch in the first half, before he started to get loose. But his biggest play came on a kickoff return. Seeing that Thatcher was squibbing the kicks to the right, Morales cheated up and caught the kickoff at about his 40 and broke free for a touchdown. It came after Thatcher had tied the score at 14-14 on Jones' 21-yard scoring run, after he had hit Wyatt Nickolas on a 40-yard play.

That was a backbreaker, because, at that point, it looked like the game had changed in Thatcher's favor.

"We'd been seeing the squib every single time, so I decided to cheat up," Morales said. "Once I saw that ball hit one roll, it came straight to me, great blocks, and I broke one tackle and I was gone."

On the 30-yard TD pass earlier by Baker, Morales said he saw single coverage.

"Gage, he trusts me, so he called six, and he saw one-on-one coverage and he took advanage of that," Morales said.

Because the Panthers are deep in receivers, Morales wasn't needed anymore after a pass to him in the end zone was broken up. Morales stayed on the ground, cramped up. It was so bad that he had teammates and coaches carrying him to the sidline, where he stayed on the ground for a long time before the cramps finally subsided.

Paradise Honors coach Josh Goodloe talks about significance of a win over an established power in Thatcher and how the defense adjusted to the run pic.twitter.com/d5jkTGTK26 — Richard Obert (@azc_obert) August 19, 2023

Without Morales on the field, Baker went to Coleman Burkhart on a pass over the middle from the 50. Burkhart bounced off a defender after catching it, and outran defenders down the sideline for a touchdown and a 35-14 lead with 4:19 left.

"We've got weapons everywhere," Baker said. "Garrison Ast, number 14, he was breaking people's ankles on out routes. I think we're a star-studded receivers group."

Facing the grind

Thatcher coach Daniel Jones has maybe the toughest 3A schedule in the state. His team still has to go through the likes for Sabino and Pusch Ridge in his region later in the season. Most of the teams his young Thatcher squad is facing are ranked in The Republic's 3A top 10.

But games like this will help by the time the playoffs roll around.

"As you can see, we're just not on the right page yet," Jones said. "These kids are all brand new to varsity. But we'll get better."

Brett Jones is one of the best linebacker in 3A at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds. But, out of need, he is playing quarterback. He had a couple of nice passes and some others that got dropped on a windy night. But there seemed to be miscommunication on blocks and the run game got bogged down in the second half.

"We missed almost every blocking assignment up front," Daniel Jones said. "They think they know what they're doing and they get here and they forget. It's a long season. Once we get seasoned, we're big, we're strong, we just can't make mistakes."

Goodloe thought his offense left a lot of points on the field. But Thatcher's defensive front did a good job pressuring Baker, making him extend plays.

This is what openers are all about. Learning and moving forward, getting better.

And if this start is an indication, Paradise Honors could be in for an historic season.

"I think this shows the improvement that we've had and the resiliency of the team," Baker said. "Defense held us in there. I think it showed how much the defense has improved and how the offense can just readjust and get that chemistry down. I think it was just a great team win overall."

