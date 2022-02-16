Parade celebrates Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Fans lined the streets of L.A. to celebrate the Rams' victory in Super Bowl LVI. Watch a portion of the parade coverage from CBS News Los Angeles.

Recommended Stories