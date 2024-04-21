Parachek leads White over Green in Herd spring game win

Apr. 20—By GRANT TRAYLOR

Marshall Sports Communications

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall quarterback Colin Parachek went 7 of 10 passing for 133 yards and two touchdowns to lead the White team to a 14-7 victory in front of 7,138 fans on a beautiful afternoon at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

The crowd included more than 140 Marshall Football Alumni, who were also introduced during the halftime ceremony. The players lined the entire area between the 20-yard lines.

"It's always great to be back in The Joan," Marshall Football coach Charles Huff said. "I have to start with the crowd and the Football Alumni that were here today. That was really special. A lot of our new players said, 'Wow, coach. Do they always come back like this? That's good when you have players not form here who recognize that. We are because they were. That's for every one of them."

With the game tied at 7 at halftime, Parachek came out and connected for 48 yards to Antonio Robinson before again finding Robinson for a 9-yard touchdown that proved to be the game-winner.

Both throws were put in the perfect spot on touch throws that only the receiver could get to. Parachek was 4-for-4 on the drive for 64 yards.

"At the end of the day, it was an opportunity to get better," Paracheck said. "It was fun to get with the guys and score some points."

Parachek's touch in the passing game was on full display on Saturday as he also hit Marcel Williams for a 23-yard score that knotted the game at 7-all going into halftime.

The touchdown came after quarterback Cole Pennington led the Black team on a 99-yard drive that culminated with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Metcalf.

The highlights were not just limited to the offensive side of the ball, though.

Defensively, White was led by cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem, who had six tackles and a pass breakup. Defensive lineman Braydin Ward added two sacks, two quarterback hurries and a pass deflection while safety Ian Foster also had an interception.

For Black, defensive lineman Michael Green had two sacks early in the game as well.

Pennington finished the game 12 of 19 for 134 yards with one touchdown and one interception while Braylon Braxton was 1 of 6 for 5 yards.

JacQai Long also finished 13 of 18 for 70 yards for White as both teams unveiled the new Air Raid offense.

"Obviously, the quarterbacks did some good things," Huff said. "It was really good to see JacQai Long do some good things in a scrimmage situation. He's been progressing really well. The same with Colin Parachek — he's been here before, but he's progressing in a new offense. I think you saw Cole and Braxton in spurts make some good plays."

The 2024 Spring Game brings Marshall's spring practice session to a close.