The 49ers currently are in the process of buying Leeds United, a member club of the Premier League. If/when the deal goes through, one of the 49ers’ key executives will have a fairly significant role with Leeds.

Paraag Marathe, the president of the 49ers, will become the “primary owner” of Leeds once the deal is done, according to Bruce Schoenfeld of Sports Business Journal.

“We feel like we have pretty good experience in running a sports organization,” Marathe told Schoenfeld. “We feel like we’ve done a pretty good job in transforming the 49ers, from an asset value standpoint, commercial revenue standpoint, and on the field. We know how to transition from a lemonade stand to a more sophisticated business operation.”

The real question becomes whether and to what extent Marathe’s involvement with Leeds will reduce his involvement with the 49ers. He has been a quiet, but critical, component of the organization in recent years, especially when it comes to negotiating contracts.

Leeds currently is in danger of relegation from the Premier League.

Paraag Marathe will become “primary owner” of Leeds United, if 49ers close deal to buy team originally appeared on Pro Football Talk